From Our Files

100 years – Jan. 12, 1922

It has been definitely decided by the Elder Manufacturing Co. to continue the operation of the branch factory here. Commercial Club will stand responsible for paying rent, wages not to be cut, says Mr. Rowan, one of the owners.

Henry Katchke, while at work in the engine room of the Missouri Cobalt Co. yesterday, got his right hand caught in some machinery and suffered such injuries that it was necessary for Dr. Slaughter to amputate three fingers at the first joint.

The Silver Mountain Fish and Game Club was instrumental last week in getting about 10,000 baby bass planted in the St. Francois river. The little fish were brought here from the hatchery in Forest Park.

Only the prompt and determined efforts of volunteer fire fighters with the assistance of the chemical fire engines saved the residence of F.A. Sonderman on West Main from destruction by fire yesterday forenoon. Presumably a spark from the flue set fire to the top of the front porch.

75 years – Jan. 9, 1947

Fredericktown and vicinity, as well as all of this part of Missouri, suffered its first winter weather during the past week when the first snow and ice fell. The mercury dropped to a low of about 15 degrees as driving became hazardous all over the country.

A representative of the Cameron Joyce Construction Co., T. T. Gammon, was in Fredericktown this week making arrangements for the arrival of equipment and men to start work on the major portion of the 12 miles of Highway 67 to be built in Madison County.

Madison County will vote April 1 on a proposition to levy a tax of one mill on the dollar for the support of a county library system, which will include book service to all rural communities and branch libraries in all the towns of Madison County except Fredericktown.

The Kroger Grocery Company this week signed a 15-year lease with L.A. Mercier for the building on South Main street now occupied by the Hill Sporting Goods Co.

50 years – Jan. 13, 1972

Fredericktown’s 160 parking meters in the downtown district collected an average of $4.32 per hour during the 12 months of 1971. Receipts from the parking meters for the past year totaled $12,243.50

In a bold attempt to ignite a spark to help attract industry for Madison County, the New Era Bank is offering a $5,000 reward or finder’s fee to anyone who can secure and place industry in this locale.

Southwestern Bell announces 1972 expansion plan. Richard Garrett, the company’s manager, said, the company spent more than $1,420,000 in 1971 and expects to spend another $549,000 in 1972 to expand and improve services in Fredericktown.

The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a total of 184 accidents in Madison County during 1971.

25 years – Jan. 15, 1997

1997’s Azalea Festival will mark the 35th year that the Festival has been in Fredericktown. It has evolved into the biggest weekend in Madison County for most residents. The Azalea Festival Committee has been busy with plans for the 35th year.

A one-vehicle accident resulted in a 30-minute power outage for the north part of Fredericktown, early Friday morning.

Students at Fredericktown High School, Valley Caledonia High School and Arcadia Valley High School take the same class simultaneously through the miracle of computer technology. This particular dual-enrollment class with Mineral Area College is American National Government.

