From Our Files

100 years – June 22, 1922

The contract for the construction of the remainder of the north-south state highway was let Friday to Hogan & Humphrey of Little Rock, Ark. The distance is a little over 16 miles and extends from a point a little south of Mill Creek to the Wayne County line near Coldwater. The successful bid was $184,092.15.

My fairly good double barrel shot gun is out of pocket. I wish the party who borrowed it would return same, as squirrels and rabbits are ripe.

Wanted: shovelers for Lead mines. $3.40 per day, 8 hours. Federal Lead Co., Flat River, Mo.

All poll tax payers living in Special Road District No. 1 are requested to pay their taxes at the following places, either of the Banks in Fredericktown or at the Mill Creek Store or the Post office at Mine La Motte. Either place will give you your receipt.

75 years – June 26, 1947

The burglary of Mooney's Service Station was solved again Sunday night when the Patrolmen arrested Thurman Raymond St. Clair, 42, in the Womack Hotel and found in his mother's room, with whom he was visiting, the loot which was missing.

A crowd estimated at 1,000 people attended the eleventh annual Oak Grove Store anniversary and homecoming Saturday night. Cars lined the highway at the store for several hundred yards and a capacity group of well-wishers saw a fine program.

More than 50 major and supplementary highways in Missouri have been closed by the latest overflow of rain-swollen streams, the state highway department reported today.

The Standard Oil Company (Indiana) announced Tuesday that "in the interest of fair treatment to all customers" it was putting into effect an allocation system for distribution of its available gasoline supply for June, July and August.

50 years – June 22, 1972

The span of life for the average Madison County resident, is measurably greater now than it was 40 or 50 years ago. The general life expectancy at birth is now 70.5 years, according to the Institute of Life Insurance. This compares with 68.2 in 1950 and 59.7 in 1930.

Work continues at a steady pace toward the completion of the city's new electric sub-station. Giant 75-foot poles are being erected from the current sub-station on Collier south. The new sub-station will be located behind Swisher Chevrolet.

Land was the chief topic of discussion and action Monday night at the June meeting of the Fredericktown City Council. The council agreed to sell Madison County Progress, Inc. approximately 11 acres of land behind the present Brown Shoe Co. plant off South Main and adjacent to Eric Street.

Bids are now being accepted on a home located on Dalton Street, built by the 1972 Building Trades Class at Fredericktown High School.

25 years – June 25, 1997

Fredericktown loses two business leaders. Albert J. Figlure, 88, died Thursday, June 19, 1997 at his home in Fredericktown. Mr. Figlure and his wife of 61 years, Eve, owned and operated Figlure's Store on East Main Street. Robert Willard "Bob" Schulte, 78, died Sunday, June 22, 1997 at DePaul Health Center in St. Louis. Mr. Schulte was born and raised in Fredericktown. He never married, and devoted much of his time and energy to his store, Schulte's True Value Hardware Store, which he owned and operated for 44 years.

Swimming and playing at the Fredericktown Pool are in full swing, as summer appears to be here to stay. The pool opened June 2.

During the 1996-1997 school year, Fredericktown R-I teachers logged more than 2,000 hours studying, practicing, and sharpening computer skills after school, before school, or on weekends or holidays.

