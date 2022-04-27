From Our Files

100 years – April 27, 1922

The plant and building of The Democrat-News was entirely destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning. Not an item of stock or equipment was saved, since the building was a mass of flames when the alarm was sounded shortly before five o'clock. The publishers of The Democrat-News desire to make this statement to the public: We have not the slightest intention of quitting. Before the smoke ceased to ascend we were on the way to St. Louis to buy a new plant. Part of it will be on the ground by next week. Temporary quarters will be opened and the business carried on in a limited way. In the meantime O. J. Ferguson will push the work of rebuilding. We propose to make the new building as nearly fireproof as possible. We shall spend all or financial resources in new equipment. We ask the patience of our friends and patrons, particularly our subscribers. We shall "come back" as rapidly as possible. This little sheet of explanation is made possible through the kindness and genuine brotherliness of Harry Denman of The Farmington News, and to him goes our everlasting gratitude.

Papers Wanted. All our files for 1922 were lost in the fire. Will any subscriber who has any week's paper of 1922, send it to us. We will appreciate it more than we can tell.

75 years – May 1, 1947

A weekend fishing trip by four St. Louis men ended in tragedy Sunday when a member of the party, Raymond Charles Wealder, 26, apparently slipped from the bank of the St. Francois river near Silvermine and drowned. Wealder was not immediately missed by his friends and a search which was instituted Sunday, failed to locate the body until Monday afternoon at 3 o'clock.

The decision of the city to aid in making a parking lot in the rear of Hough's Cafe and the new Kroger Store available to the public should aid in solving the parking problem of Fredericktown. Last week a bulldozer leveled the area and following the laying of drain tile and cover the area with chat, the space will be open to the public.

Miss Anne Hitze is the new Girl Scout Executive Director for the St. Francois-Madison Girl Scout Council.

Mrs. Arthur Higbee, president of the Young Mother's Club, called a special meeting this week for the purpose of discussing the plan for securing a full time county nurse. Miss Maxine Hurley, public health nurse, explained that federal funds are available for this purpose, providing part of the funds are raised by Madison County. A Health Council of 250 members, each contributing $1, is necessary before the nurse can be obtained.

50 years – April 27, 1972

It isn't nice to fool Mother Nature, but Mother Nature hasn't been so nice herself in the past week. Wind, rain, thunder and lightening have continued to plague the Madison County area as well as neighboring counties and this part of the state in general. On Wednesday of last week an apparent "baby" tornado hit the little farm north of Fredericktown, blew off some roofing and knocked out windows in a little home belonging to John Paul Skaggs.

Ted Matthews' cattle received company late Friday afternoon. A twin-engine aircraft plowed through the fence at the north end of the runway and came to rest about 50 yards in the field which was extremely wet from the heavy rains. The pilot, apprehensive of the storm brewing, decided to put down.

The countdown has begun for the 10th annual Azalea Festival in Fredericktown. The festival is now slightly more than two weeks away and the general fete committee met last Monday night to start the finalization of plans.

The County Court is seeking bids for the construction of a juvenile cell for the Madison County Jail. The cell will be built adjacent to the present jail.

25 years – April 30, 1997

The 1997 Fredericktown High School Prom Queen and King were Lindsey Merrill, daughter of Lori and Larry Merrill; and Jeff Grindstaff, son of Donna Killian and Don Grindstaff.

Police in several southeast Missouri jurisdictions are investigation some similar robberies in the area. A white male, armed with a knife, held up the Hi-Way Video Store, Saturday nigh in Fredericktown. According to Police Officer Farron Guinn, who is working the case, the robbery took place at 10:20 p.m. at the store at 129 S. Mine La Motte. The robbery here is at least the fourth at a video store on a Saturday night near closing time.

Titan gym has everything you could ever need or want to get in perfect shape for summer. The Gym is opening May 1, after months of renovations to the location on the court square and South Main Street in Fredericktown.

The Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee yard of the Month for May is the Azalea Yard, chosen for the best display of Azaleas and the most beautiful yard. This year's winner was 201 Lee St., the home of Verdon and Ila Dean Payne.

