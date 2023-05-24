100 years –May 24, 1923

The man who is able to arrest George Hull and connect him with the dynamiting of the residence of John R. Casey, or the man who is able to arrest anyone and convict them of dynamiting or firing of any of the buildings that have burned under suspicious circumstances, will receive rewards of sufficient size to make it a good day's work.

John Spauldin, living a few miles southeast of town, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon by Sheriff Howell on a warrant charging him with assisting George Hull to escape, the specific charge being that last Thursday night he took Hull in his automobile and crossed Castor with him, going eastward.

Dr. Smith extracted a cartridge shell 1-1/8 inches long from beneath the right eye of Ralph Lachance, aged 10 years, son of Mr. and Mrs. L. E. Lachance, of Irondale, here Wednesday morning, which had been imbedded in the lad's face since the 19th of last November. The strangest part of it all was that neither the boy nor his parents had any idea the shell was in the lad's face until Dr. Smith located it Wednesday. The boy was shooting a 25-calibre target rifle last November when the empty shell rebounded and pierced his face just below the eye ball. The injury was treated by a local physician and the wound healed up in due time.

75 years —May 27, 1948

The highly successful Junior-Senior banquet and prom had as its King and Queen, Harry Tripp and Miss Dolores Graham. They were crowned by Buster Stone who invested them with the privilege of reigning and ruling over the southern garden and prom.

Mrs. Clarice Andrews, retired rural mail carrier of Fredericktown, will be honored tonight in St. Louis as a "Missouri Woman of Achievement." Mrs. Andrews was one of 22 Missouri women selected for the honor by the Group Action Council of St. Louis.

The city's new blacktopping outfit is working this week on repairing a number of the streets of Fredericktown. Within the next few months it is hoped that all those streets which were so severely punished by the past winter will be in top shape.

50 years –May 24, 1973

More than 150 dogs and cats were vaccinated for rabies during a series of clinics last week throughout Madison County by Dr. Bill Bryson.

Mrs. Leota Reagan, art instructor at Fredericktown High School, will serve as a counselor for the "American College Center for Study Abroad" and work directly with the "International Exchange School" this summer. She will accompany a group of students from Madison County, who will travel and study in Europe for a month in July and August. Students making the trip are: Sherrilou Berry, Cindy Thal, Mary Beth Thal, Donna Skaggs, Ruth Skaggs, Ruthie Venker, Mark Walfer, and Elaine Rowe of Potosi; and Mrs. Rose Greer.

Pat Lennon, administrator at Madison Memorial Hospital, announced this week that the cigarette vending machine had been removed from the hospital.

A sign has been erected on Route 72, just west of Fredericktown. It states that the area will one day house the Town & Country Shopping Center. The shopping center will be built across the highway from the Behen Lumber Co.

25 years –May 27, 1998

Madison County lost one of its finest educators and a true advocate for all children, when Helen Juanita Hines died Friday, May 22, 1998. Mrs. Hines was 82. She began her teaching career in rural schools in the early 1940s. She was recognized statewide as a leader in her profession as an educator, in the classroom and later as a member of the R-I Board of Education.

The Fredericktown City Pool opened with a bang Saturday, May 23. The weather behaved during pool hours and many enjoyed the first days of chlorine, sunburns, and diving boards.

Paul Vance and Dale Tidwell fry up some bacon at Vance's Flying V Ranch, who bid $225 for five dozen eggs, and $351 for five pounds of bacon (at the Lions Club Radio Auction) cooked up the breakfast for his fellow Lions Club members.