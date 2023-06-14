100 years –June 14, 1923

A determined effort to build a bridge across Castor River at Marquand is being made, impetus given to the movement by the continued high waters of Castor which for several months has practically kept Marquand cut off from the larger part of Madison and Wayne counties.

A force of men was through here this week erecting markers on the route of the State Primary Road, designated by the State Highway Commission as Route 9. We understand that the entire route between the Arkansas line and St. Louis has now been marked and that within a few more months the markers will have been erected along the route of every road in the state.

"Jack" Beleken arrived home the latter part of last week from Montana, where he has been for the past twenty years, entirely out of communication with his family. He was in Denver twenty years ago when last he communicated with the relatives here. From that day until last week he had not written and the general belief among his brothers and sisters was that he was dead. He lives in Montana where he owns a ranch. His mother and brother, Joseph, have died during his absence and many other changes have been made hereabouts. Quite a family reunion has been taking place.

Two crooks are traveling over the country preying on the old men and old women. They drive up to a farm house and claim to be state health inspectors, make an examination of the eyes of the old man or old woman and bluff them into buying new glasses, for which they charge anywhere form $20 to $40 per pair. The glasses can be secured at any drug store for $1.50. These people are fakers, so look out for them, and notify the officers, if they appear in your neighborhood.

75 years —June 17, 1948

Great interest is being shown in all playground classes and activities. Thirty-eight girls and forty-two boys have enrolled for swimming instruction. Other classes are being formed on demand according to Burl Lowrey, director of summer activities at Memorial Park.

The new model Ford will be shown tomorrow (Friday) at the Wayland Motor Co., local Ford dealer. Hank Wayland says you'll never know that she is the great grand daughter of old tin lizzie. The cars are lighter, lower, longer, and more expensive than old models. There is a marked reduction in the use of flashy chrome finishing inside and out that characterized so many post war automobile models. Ford spent $37,400,000 on tools to make the car. The car goes on display June 18 (tomorrow) in showrooms of 6,500 Ford dealers.

The State Highway Department announced this week in a press release that they are asking for bids to widen the Spiva bridge and improve the alignment of the highway there. The Spiva bridge is more commonly known as the graveyard bridge which lies on a curve just south of Fredericktown The bridge and the curve have been the scene of many auto accidents, some of them fatal.

A priority offering of approximately 50 structural items at the former Prisoner of War camp at Weingarten, was announced today by the War Assets Administration for a 10-day period beginning June 24. Most of the buildings in the offering are in the camp hospital area, which had been frozen for the State of Missouri as a possible annex to the Farmington hospital for mental patients. Due to impracticability and lack of funds by the state legislature the state turned down the offer.

50 years –June 14, 1973

The Coppermines Bridge in Madison County has washed out four times this year and five times since last fall. Plans are being made to construct a permanent concrete low water bridge according to the Special Road District.

Will June 1973 be a record month for rainfall in Madison County? Up to June 4 of this month (and there have been showers since that time) a total of 4.66 inches had fallen in four days. This brought the to-date precipitation to 33.56 inches since January 1 and this figure has varied in different parts of the county.

Mrs. Aurelia Whitener Urbanek, music teacher at Marquand and daughter of Mayor and Mrs. C. J. Whitener of Fredericktown, has been chosen as an Outstanding Secondary Educator of America for 1973.

Bart Burrus of Millcreek holds up a 45-inch long, rattle-snake that he killed last week. The snake had three rattles and a button.

The Saling Jewerly Team won the Thursday Night Men's pin crown at Lucky Five Lanes during the past season. Team members include, Keith Cheek, sponsor Bob Saling, Henry Carlton, Larry Delezene, Carl Cheek, and Shorty Meyers.

25 years –June 17, 1998

Randy and Lisa Brewer know what they like. Now, they're hoping Madison County diners will agree. "When a customer comes in they pay their money for food and service the way they want it," Lisa says. The Brewers already own the successful Olympic Steak House in Perryville, Tuesday, they officially opened the Fredericktown Olympic Steak House at the location (113 E. Main) which used to house the Townhouse Restaurant.

The Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting for the new Olympic Steak House.

The Fredericktown City Park Pavilion was the site of the 2nd Annual Brown Shoe Reunion, held Saturday, June 13. Sixty-one employees, past and present, and family members gathered to enjoy the company, the food and the great weather.

Fredericktown Sav-A-Lot is completing an expansion/renovation project at its store off Highway 72 West. The construction is being done by Sargent Construction Company of Fredericktown. Store Owner Ken Wade says the project will be completed next month.