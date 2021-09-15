From Our Files

100 years – Sept. 15, 1921

Both the grade and high schools were closed yesterday for a week because of an outbreak of diphtheria. A meeting of the board of health and the school board resulted in an immediate order to dismiss school until next Wednesday, with perhaps a longer dismissal should other cases develop.

Arrangements are progressing for the removal of the post office to the Cohen building on Oct. 15. Carpenters are busy getting the new quarters in shape and making arrangements to move the present equipment in the shortest possible time.

Sheriff Howell received a telegram Monday morning from a Mr. Hardwick at Diehlstadt requesting him to take into custody his daughter Helen, and a man named Bagsby with who she was thought to be eloping. The girl was a student at Marvin College last year.

75 years – Sept. 12, 1946

It became known early this week that the Federal Power Commission has authorized construction of a 265-mile, $11,574,000, natural gas line by the Mississippi River Fuel Corporation. Whether or not the Twelve Mile Gas Station, location in Madison County, will be the northern terminus of the new natural gas “loop line” was not learned.