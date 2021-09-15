From Our Files

100 years – Sept. 15, 1921
Both the grade and high schools were closed yesterday for a week because of an outbreak of diphtheria. A meeting of the board of health and the school board resulted in an immediate order to dismiss school until next Wednesday, with perhaps a longer dismissal should other cases develop.
Arrangements are progressing for the removal of the post office to the Cohen building on Oct. 15. Carpenters are busy getting the new quarters in shape and making arrangements to move the present equipment in the shortest possible time.
Sheriff Howell received a telegram Monday morning from a Mr. Hardwick at Diehlstadt requesting him to take into custody his daughter Helen, and a man named Bagsby with who she was thought to be eloping. The girl was a student at Marvin College last year.
75 years – Sept. 12, 1946
It became known early this week that the Federal Power Commission has authorized construction of a 265-mile, $11,574,000, natural gas line by the Mississippi River Fuel Corporation. Whether or not the Twelve Mile Gas Station, location in Madison County, will be the northern terminus of the new natural gas “loop line” was not learned.
The cooperation of residents of the southeastern end of Madison County, interested parties in Fredericktown, the County Court and the State Highway Department may bring about the routing of the “67” detour through Marquand, Buckhorn and Cascade and at the same time give the road a black top finish.
Despite fervent opposition from various sources, the people of Fredericktown last Friday voted, 536 to 275, to purchase the local electric distribution system from Sho-Me Cooperative. The total vote, 811, was the largest ever polled in Fredericktown in a special election.
50 years – Sept. 16, 1971
The congregation of the United Methodist Church, Fredericktown, will consider the purchase of the Vertis Ambrose home as a parsonage for the church.
Requests totaling $208,284 under President Richard Nixon’s new Emergency Employment Act have been forwarded to Jefferson City by the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission. Of the amount Fredericktown made a request for a street commissioner at a salary of $5,400 and a request for a city parks and playground supervisor at a salary of $5,400. Marquand requested $4,200 for a school maintenance man and $3,600 for a school matron-custodial.
The R-I Board of Education Monday night voted to submit a bond issue to the patrons of the district for a new high school. The cost of the new building is expected to be close to $1 million dollars.
The Black Cats topple Herculaneum, 16-6, in Jefferson City last Friday night. The win made the head coaching debut of Coach Hal Lane a sweet one and got the Black Cats off to an excellent start.
25 years – Sept. 18, 1996
Whitney L. Matthews, daughter of George Matthews and Linda Long, recently attended the 1997 Miss Missouri USA Pageant in St. Joseph, Missouri. Among the many young women, ranging in age from 19 to 26, Whitney placed in the top semi-finalist.
An initiative petition, proposing a constitutional amendment to extend the one-tenth of a cent sales tax for state parks and soil conservation has enough valid signatures to be placed on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot.
Picnic at the Park hosted by Fredericktown and Marquand Parents as Teachers invited preschoolers to bring their parents to the park for lunch followed by fun, games and a chance to leave their footprints in the PAT Walk of Fame.
School districts in Madison County now have a more effective plan for dealing with extremely disruptive or violent students. State education officials recently awarded $5 million in grants to school districts in the Mineral Area to help them improve security and establish alternative programs for disruptive students.