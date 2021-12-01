From Our Files

100 years – Dec. 1, 1921

Cecil O'Brien, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.P. O'Brien, Tuesday bought the farm east of town usually known as the R.H. Davis farm, from William Shetley, the consideration being $6,000.

Homan and Co. store was burglarized Sunday night and about five hundred dollars worth of men's clothing, suits, overcoats, shoes, hats, caps, collars, socks, underwear, suit cases, and traveling bags were taken. They forced the back door with brake pins off a box car. Every effort was made to locate blood hounds in an effort to catch them, but they were unable to get any and so far no trace of the burglars has been found.

Mrs. Josephine Francis of this place and Sam McCloud of Plattsburg were married here Tuesday afternoon at the courthouse.

75 years – Nov. 28, 1946

Sixteen cows and seventeen hogs were killed early Monday morning on Highway 67 near the Milem Gregory farm in a three-truck wreck which was described by Trooper Lloyd Murphy as the worst he had ever seen as far as property damage was concerned.

Route 4, Fredericktown, will have a new rural mail carrier next week. After 28 years of service, dating from the days when mail was delivered on the rural routes only three days per week, E.P. Francis is going to retire effective November 30.

In compliance with a request from Marvin Graham, manager of the electric company, and upon orders from the government, Fredericktown, along with other towns in the area, submitted itself Monday night to the "brown-out" which is designed to soften the impact of the coal shortage.

Wilford Combs and Margaret Ellen Mouser, both of Marquand, were married Oct. 7.

Dewey Fadler and Nina Francis, both of this city, were married Nov. 15 by the Rev. S. A. Hand.

50 years – Dec. 2, 1971

The Board of Commissioners of the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals has approved the Madison Memorial Hospital in Fredericktown to be fully accredited for a period of two years.

The automobile is playing an ever-expanding role in the daily life of Madison County residents. As of the beginning of this year there were no less than 3,680 cars in operation locally, equivalent to 126 per 100 families.

Jim Miller is the new manager of the Westside Shell Service Station at 601 West Main in Fredericktown

Marijuana (wild hemp), a plant gaining notoriety in recent years in connection with drug abuse, has been legally declared to be a noxious weed in Missouri.

Miss Vivian Ruth Barr and Calvin Eugene Pinegar were united in marriage on Sunday, Nov. 7 at two o'clock in the afternoon at the Fredericktown Christian Church.

25 years – Dec. 4, 1996

Leslie Sikes has sung her way to San Diego. The Fredericktown Middle School Eighth Grader was selected as a member of the American Choral Directors Association National Junior High Honor Choir. Only 250 students have been chosen for this choir from more than 700 audition tapes sent in from around the country.

Board members of Madison County Civic Improvement Corporation plan to dissolve their not-for-profit group at a special meeting, Wednesday, Dec. 11. Still, the group hopes its original purpose, the betterment of the Fredericktown and Madison County community will continue to be carried out.

Parents as Teachers held Christmas Activities, Monday night at Fredericktown Intermediate School. Santa Claus was in attendance for photos with children. 10-month old Haley Boyd, daughter of Tim and Lisa Boyd, was not all that enamored with the Jolly Old Elf.

Missouri State Auditor Margaret Kelly has begun an audit of Madison County. State law requires the state auditor to perform regular audits of all counties in Missouri that do not have a county auditor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.