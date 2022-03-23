From Our Files

100 years – March 23, 1922

Local taxpayers were considerably disappointed and surprised this week in learning that the State Tax Commission had recommended to the State Board of Equalization a decrease of only 10 per cent in the valuation of farm lands and town lots, from the figures turned in by the county assessor.

Two severe quakes of the earth were felt locally yesterday. The first was felt about 4:30 in the afternoon and the second at 8:20 in the evening. Both shakes extended over a period of perhaps 15 seconds each, and were sufficiently severe to shake windows violently.

Sam Jordon, famous all over America as one of the greatest living authorities on corn, and almost as well informed on all other matters pertaining to country life, will be here next Monday, March 27th, and will deliver his famous address on "Town and County."

The fire whistle shrieked a warning of danger Tuesday night about midnight when Courtland Shetley, in passing, noticed smoke coming from the hallway between Gray's Drug Store and Hicks' Barber Shop.

75 years – March 27, 1947

A County Health Council is now in the process of being formed under the direction and supervision of Miss Maxine Hurley, District Health Nurse. The outcome of the formation of the council will be the securing of a full-time county nurse. Many people in the county, particularly in the rural areas, have been approached to contribute one dollar for a Health Council.

The Democrat-News to celebrate its birthday today by eating cake (instead of working), the cake would be adorned by 77 candles. Founded in 1870, the Democrat-News has brought local news and advertising to the people of Madison County for over three-quarters of a century.

The mystery of the Frank Kemp front porch was solved last weekend by local officers and State Troopers who arrested James Williams, an A.W.O.L. soldier, for car theft. Williams struck the Kemp porch in the stolen car last Wednesday night and later wrecked the machine on the Marquand-Fredericktown road.

The City Council has taken no action, as yet, on the question of daylight saving, a controversial problem over this area last year and a problem which was never satisfactorily solved. Opinion on whether to set the clock forward or remain on sun time is about divided. Farmers are generally opposed to the change.

50 years – March 23, 1972

Local authorities seized marijuana, darvon pills and cigarette paper last Saturday night. Five persons were arrested, including two juveniles.

Two more residents have filed for the office of City Marshal, according to City Clerk Glenwood Counts. The field is now up to 10.

The Eta Eta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi the members voted unanimously to donate $50 to the construction of an Azalea Planter to be located in Memorial Park. Mrs. Richard Ferguson explained the final plans for the planter which will cost approximately $230.

Sergeant First Class Raymond Dewayne Hamblin of Fredericktown, is presented the Army Commendation Medal with the First Oak Leaf Cluster, by Col. James W. Newman, Senior Army Advisor of Fort Benjamin Harrison, Ind.

25 years – March 26, 1997

Madison County Sheriff David Lewis reported Wednesday that a search of the Coppermines area in Madison County had turned up evidence of a missing Libertyville man. Lewis said there was no evidence of foul play at the scene where 76-year old Bill Ragsdale's automobile was found. Ragsdale, of Libertyville, had been missing since early in the morning, March 10. Lewis did not give specific details, but he said searchers did find some human remains near the automobile.

There was a full moon out Friday night, and inside the Madison County Senior Center, there was a room full of people who wanted to believe. The situation was just right for an Elvis sighting. That's right, the King of Rock and Roll appeared at the annual Madison County Extension Council Dinner, entitled An Evening with Elvis. Dennis Bradford played the roll of Elvis.

Mrs. Allgier's Title I Reading Classes at the Intermediate School invited Mrs. Shoemaker's Reading Classes, Mrs. Wheat's Classes and Mr. Coonce's Classes to participate in a new kind of learning experience, March 10. They had Karaoke Day. Miss Barbara Beis, Mrs. Allgier's sister gave up one of her vacation days to bring her Karaoke machine for the students to try. Miss Beis lives in Jackson, MO.

