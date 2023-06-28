100 years –June 28, 1923

The morning monotony of the business section of town was relieved somewhat Tuesday morning by the arrival of six or seven magnificent Cadillac touring cars loaded with gypsies and their camping paraphernalia. The women and girls promptly began to overrun the town, invading stores and wanting to tell fortunes. Sheriff Howell and Marshal Casey were on their trail within a few minutes and the whole outfit was herded together on East Main Street from which point they quickly took their departure.

The residence of David Gibson, a well known farmer of the Big Creek neighborhood between Buckhorn and Marquand, was destroyed by fire last Thursday, together with all the furniture, clothing and provisions of the family. The origin of the fire is not known but supposed to have originated from the flue. The family was at dinner when the roof began to collapse and there was not time to save anything.

Last Thursday night W.P. O'Brien was awakened by his dog barking in the backyard. An investigation showed the presence of a man there upon the discovery of which Mr. O'Brien seized a revolver and ran downstairs. The prowler beat a hasty retreat and four bullets from Mr. O'Brien's gun followed him, but apparently without effect. The officers were on the job within a few minutes but no trace of the man was found. The general supposition is that the midnight visitor was a chicken thief.

75 years —July 1, 1948

Joe Newberry, manager of the American Legion Junior baseball team, announced this week that the St. Louis Cardinals are tentatively scheduling a two-day tryout for young baseball players in Fredericktown on Monday and Tuesday, August 2 and 3.

The continued rainfall of the past two weeks has caused much anxiety among the wheat farmers of the county. The rain has prevented the combining of the crop and it is feared that unless dry weather comes soon, weeds will have grown up through the wheat to a degree that it will not bring its true worth.

Picket lines are up this morning at the St. Louis Smelting and Refining Co. mine southeast of Fredericktown. Failing to agree on contract terms, 181 miners left their jobs today in a strike called by the local and which was sanctioned by the miners last Thursday in a strike vote which resulted in 164 voting to strike, 6 voting against and 11 failing to vote.

The Fredericktown Appliance Co. opened up today in the quarters on West Main Street formerly occupied by Walter C. McFarland Ins. Agency. The new business is owned by Robert Schulte formerly of the Buford Chevrolet Co.

50 years –June 28, 1973

People are still seeing UFO's at Piedmont, Fredericktown and assorted other places over the country. As a matter of fact the UFO phenomenon, declared officially dead by the Air Force in 1969, is alive and well, in the U.S. and abroad. Just recently more than 300 persons attended the 1973 Midwest UFO symposium in Kansas City.

The water tower for Madison County Water Supply District No. 1 was erected late last week. The tower is located on Highway OO, near the home of Al Wamser.

Jack Long in No. 5 was the big winner Saturday night at the Fredericktown Speedway. Jack's efforts were good for a total purse of $112. Long was timed in the fastest, with Terry Davis in car 13 second and Darrel Moser in 66 third.

25 years –July 1, 1998

The Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee recently released its 1998 Christmas tree ornament. This year's ornament depicts the Fredericktown Senior High School with the new high school on one side and the South Main facility on the other.

The Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee selected the residence of Randy and Mable Walker for the first place Yard of the Month.

The Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting for Second Chance Manufactured Homes L.L.C.

Luke Nickelson and Jessie Francis both qualified in Columbia for the Junior Olympics Trials in powerlifting. Both also set state records in their respective events.

A truck hauling peanut oil, meat waste, and other unsavory items, spilled on East Main Street at the courthouse square, Tuesday afternoon. The spill occurred at approximately 1 p.m.