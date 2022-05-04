From Our Files

100 years – May 4, 1922

This issue of The Democrat-News printed by us in our temporary quarters in the basement of the Consolidated store building. The paper is nothing to brag about but under the great handicap under which we labor, we feel that we are doing pretty well. Last Saturday we bought outright the entire plant of the Perryville New Era. The subscriptions list was taken over by the Sun of that town and Monday morning we started two teams for such the equipment as was indespensible. It arrived here late Tuesday night and such work as we have done has been done since Wednesday morning. By next week we hope to be doing much better. The purchase of the Perryville New Era equipment ensures the Democrat-News will go into its new building as completely equipped as before the fire.

A courtship of more than a dozen of years had a happy culmination in the marriage of Miss Dora Sunderman and John M. Beck on the evening of Saturday, April 29, at the Parochial residence, Rev. J. F. Mispagel performing the ceremony. A limited number of near relatives were present and on the following day a sumptuous wedding feast was enjoyed by members of the families of both bride and groom.

At the Bazaar, given for the benefit of St. Michael's New Church Fund, you will find all kinds of beautiful and useful articles at the Fancy Work and Miscellaneous Stand. No need of any one worrying about making fancy work when you can procure such lovely pieces at such reasonable prices. Get some of these to use after Spring house-cleaning. AND CANDY! Oh, such Candy. This stand can supply your sweet tooth with any and all kinds. Treat year wife, daughter, friend or sweetheart to a box.

75 years – May 8, 1947

Prices came tumbling down in several Fredericktown stores last week and more followed suit this week as many merchants voluntarily joined the nation-wide trend to lower retail prices. The so-called “Newburyport Plan” calls for reduced retail prices in spite of high costs and store owners all over the country have joined the list of retailers who plan to bring prices down.

The Depot Store became the center of attention again Friday night when burglars, apparently reading in The Democrat-News of their well-stocked store, relieved them of 300 pounds of sugar. The thieves broke the front door glass, went to the back of the store, unbolted the rear door, loaded the sugar and left by way of the front entrance after re-bolting the back door. No clues were available and local officers believe that only the sugar was wanted.

It became known last week that traffic from Highway 67 will not follow the Marquand, Buckhorn, Cascade, Hiram route to Greenville but will come in near Fisk, Mo., and will go up Highway 51.

The Fredericktown High School “Broadcaster” will be awarded a special citation for excellence among Missouri school publications participating in American Brotherhood Week.

50 years – May 4, 1972

Officials of the Mine La Motte Recreation Assn. (Slime Pond) met Tuesday night in Farmington to discuss the possibilities of purchase of the 3,500 acres owned by the St. Joseph Mineral Corp to the right of Highway OO including the Slime Pond Lake and adjoining ground.

Cub Pack 27 and adult leaders participated in National Ecology Day on Saturday, April 29 by picking up litter and debris along the Millcreek Road. The road runs between T Highway and U.S. 67 south.

Mrs. Nancy McCormack recently celebrated her 85th birthday. While she may be 85 years young, Mrs. McCormack says she feels fine and recently took her first ride on a motorcycle and in an airplane. Mrs. McCormack reported that she was not scared at all.

With the Third Annual National Endurance Canoe Race less than a month away, entries and requests for entry forms have been coming in at a much higher rate than last year. Based on the number of requests for entry forms, it is estimated that there will be over 100 entries this year.

25 years – May 7, 1997

The 1997 Azalea Queen was Beth Royer, sponsored by Nu Zeta Sorority. She was also the winner of Miss Congeniality, chosen by the 12 candidates. Beth is the daughter of Melody Royer and David Royer.

Other than cold temperatures, Saturday, the 1997 Azalea Festival was truly a “celebration.” This year’s festival theme was “It’s a Celebration…A Salute to the Years.” Many events over the weekend took this theme to heart.

Marquand-Zion School officials hope the students involved in the April 17 vandalism at the school have learned a valuable lesson. According to Superintendent Duane Schindler the cost of the damage was $100. Schindler said the monetary damage was not as great as the headaches caused by the mess and subsequent cleanup. Almost immediately after the prank, some of the students involved came forward.

The winners of the Prince and Princess Pageant were Rusty Allgier, son of Joseph and Nan Allgier; and Katie Steska, daughter of Tom and Judy Steska.

