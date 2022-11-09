From Our Files

100 years – Nov. 9, 1922

Supt. T. J. Mateer of the Missouri Cobalt Company, acting under the instructions from the Canadian offices, began employing men Tuesday for work at the plant here.

Madison County elects entire Democratic ticket.

The residence of Mrs. Ann Holiday on South Main was endangered by fire Saturday and only its early discovery and the prompt work of the fire department saved it. Originating from the flue, a large section of the roof was in flames when discovered. The loss is considerable but is covered by insurance.

Will Holliday and Paul Montgomery were fined last week on charges of discharging firearms on the roads or streets. The affair grew out of the boys celebrating Halloween a little too noisily.

The vote on the question of abolishing the special road district was overwhelmingly favorable to the district. Figures are not available but there was no pronounced opposition to the district in evidence.

75 years - Nov. 13, 1947

Three teenage car thieves were taken in by Highway Patrolmen Murphy and Caldwell early Sunday morning after an all-night hunt for the men in barns, chicken houses and other possible hiding places near the Fredericktown intersection. The men arrested were James Richard Walker, 18, Matthews; Cleo Gene Anderson, 17, East Prairie' and Gene Allen Dorris, 17, East Prairie.

Local butchers noticed a fall off in meat sales this week as successful deer hunters shared kill with friends and neighbors.

Local hunters did fairly well last weekend during the three-day deer season and it is reported that eighteen were killed in Madison County.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4320, this week signed a contract with Mr. and Mrs. J. E. Perringer for the purchase of the Perringer Building, located on West Main Street and now occupied by the Ozark Motor Co.

50 years – Nov. 9, 1972

President Richard M. Nixon demolished underdog Democratic nominee George S. McGovern in Tuesday's General Election. With 39 percent of the nation's precincts reporting, Nixon had gathered more than 21 million votes to 12 million for McGovern. In electoral votes, the President won 514 to 17 for McGovern.

For those not knowledgeable about modern "toys," Edie Young of the Ben Franklin Store holds a Frisbee, a disc affair which can be thrown back and forth between two persons much like a ball except that the Frisbee, depending upon the thrower, can take unusual "trips." The Navy, it has been announced, spent $375,000 in a scientific study of Frisbees to see if the flight characteristics of the plastic toys could somehow be adapted to warfare.

Rain, rain and more rain was the forecast for the latter part of October and the first few days of this month. A long time native of the Marquand area told the D-N last Wednesday that Castor River was as high as he could remember seeing it. The Castor looks more like the Mississippi, as the gentle stream was turned into a muddy giant by steady rains.

Miss Jane Doll, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Doll of Panjanero Ranch near Marquand, has been nominated for Queen of the Missouri Western Horse Show Assn. by the Marquand Saddle Club.

25 years – Nov. 12, 1997

The Beautification Committee for the Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce has announced the completion of the entrance sign project. The final step was the installation of improved lighting and trimming trees which obstructed the view of the sign from the highway.

The Fredericktown Fire Department received delivery of its new (to this department) truck.

The winning classroom of the 4th Garden Reading Classroom for October was Mrs. Wenninger's room. They read a total of 136 books. Their sponsor was IGA. Matt provided each student in the classroom with a certificate for a free movie rental.

Angela Sikes, a Fredericktown High School student, was selected to be on the American All-Star Dance Drill Team. The team will travel to Rome and Florence Italy this month on an International Goodwill Performance Tour. The 300 team members were selected from a field of 15,000 dancers throughout the United States.