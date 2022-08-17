From Our Files

100 years – Aug. 17, 1922

We had a nice shower of rain yesterday evening, the first rain that has been felt here for a month. Everything had almost dried up.

Extensive alterations are being made on the Dr. Cohen building lately occupied by the Hicks barber shop. The E.H. Bess hardware and furniture business will occupy the place as soon as the alterations are complete.

The State Highway Commission will let contracts for grading and paving of part of the state 1,500-mile road primary road system within the next month. According to B.H. Piepmeier, Chief Highway Engineer, a St. Louis bonding house is having the first $5,000,000 bond issue printed and the bonds will be sold about the first of September.

"Frosty" Potts, son of Sherman Potts came home Saturday from Flat River and instead of his home city killing a fatted calf in celebration, thereof, its police force in the in the person of John Casey cast the pilgrim into that place reserved for those who are discovered with booze in their hip pockets. "Frosty" admits that late in the night of his return he may have become a little wobbly on his legs, but he still can't quite see what business Casey had in investigating that hip pocket in which reposed a pint bottle partially filled. He feels that his constitution-given rights of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness- particularly the latter - have been grievously violated.

75 years – Aug. 21, 1947

A second shoe factory for Madison County is a possibility according to members of the Marquand Development Corp. who have called a meeting for next Tuesday night at the Marquand High School where the details and plans will be aired before board members, shareholders and the citizens of Marquand.

The Magnolia Pipe Line company of Dallas, Texas, now constructing a 20-inch oil pipe line from Corsicana, Texas to Patoka, Illinois for the purpose of transporting oils to northern and eastern refineries, has company agents in Wayne and Madison counties securing right-of-way for the constructing of the line.

The nine-months-old baby daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Linn Seabaugh Monday afternoon swallowed an open safety pin and was taken to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis where efforts to remove the pin have so far proven unsuccessful.

Mr. And Mrs. Clyde Stephens and Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Stephens are spending the week at Lake Taneycomo.

The City of Fredericktown will probably be operating its own electric distributing system by January 1, 1948 according to Mayor Sidney Jones.

50 years – Aug. 17, 1972

After some delay, during which time legal work was being completed, Jehovah's Witnesses have resumed work on the construction of their Kingdom Hall. The Kingdom Hall is located on A highway, just off U.S. 67 near Cherokee Pass.

Chief Petty Officer Charles E. Carlton is spending a short leave in Fredericktown with his wife and family before returning to Long Beach, Calif. Carlton has been stationed on the Destroyer F. Larson off the coast of Vietnam. Carlton plans to return here when he retires from the U.S. Navy in December. He will have completed 20 years of service.

Recently the Fredericktown Country Club contracted with a St. Louis firm to fish the club's lake for golf balls. Two men gathered in more than 2,500 balls, many like new.

25 years – Aug. 20, 1997

About two years ago, the information super highway came through Madison County. Continuing with the analogy, the super highway is now a two-lane freeway in this area, getting ready to move up to interstate status. Access to the internet for the entire county and getting a helpful, working website for the county are projects which are becoming a reality.

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown branch, hosted a puppet show for children and parents, last week. The show was entitled "The True Story of the Three Little Pigs," presented by Pat Cooper.

Mr. and Mrs. George M. Dawes celebrated their 60th anniversary by renewing their vows. A reception followed the ceremony. The couple were married August 15, 1937.

On the evening of August 13, the family of Mrs. Paul (Ruth, a.k.a. Granny) Skaggs gathered at her home on Highway OO to celebrate her 94th birthday with cake, ice cream and gifts.