From Our Files

100 years – Oct. 12, 1922

A largely attended meeting of the citizens of southwest part of the county was held at Saco Saturday night of last week. J.F. Whitener was named chairman and John Sample, secretary. The object of the meeting was to protest against the appropriation of the $57,000 road bond issue money remaining in the treasury, to the construction of the sate road running west.

LOST: License tag No. 337,221. Also tail light. Return to Farm Bureau office.

The local high school football team motored to De Soto Friday of last week where they defeated the De Soto high school team by a score of 18 to 0. The game was clean throughout and the spirit shown by both teams was exceptionally good. With the exception of the second quarter the game was reasonably fast, though both teams showed signs of being winded at times.

Rather heavy frost came last night. The nights for the past week have been rather cold, but winds and clouds prevented frosts.

75 years – Oct. 16, 1947

A parade by units of the local fire department and the forestry department was staged on the streets of Fredericktown last Thursday afternoon in observation of National Fire Prevention Week.

The congregation of the Church of the Nazarene, which has been worshiping in their church building at the corner of Franklin and South Mine La Motte, recently sold that building to the Church of Christ and are giving possession to the church this community Sunday. Construction is underway for a new building for the Nazarenes on the old site of the former Baptist parsonage.

Observations on the agricultural situation in Madison County, made this week by county Agent McCreery, show that farmers of the county, in general, are using the good weather and good soil moisture conditions to get their wheat sown. With Hessian fly damage practically negligible in the county the past few years, there is a general tendency to disregard the fly free date of October 12. Just how dangerous this may be will be determined next spring.

Frank E. Duren of Route 2, Fredericktown, is first body, of this county, returned to states from overseas. Accompanied by individual military escort, the remains of late Aviation Ordnanceman, Second Class Frank E. Duran will be delivered to the final destination in the near future.

50 years – Oct. 12, 1972

Madison County Progress, Inc. is sponsoring the completion of an attitude survey for this area. Residents of Madison County will soon have an opportunity to tell what is right or wrong with the community.

The subject of smoking in the hospital has been the subject of frequent conversations and discussions within the staff and the administrative forces at Madison Memorial Hospital. In keeping with proposals by several members, Dr. Rao's summary of restrictions was adopted last month at the Medical staff meeting and will be implemented. There is to be no smoking in any room, ward or corridor where oxygen is being used, no smoking in the intensive care unit, operating room, emergency room and x-ray procedure room.

The Board of Aldermen Monday night went on record in opposition to a County Road Commission Plan. Residents of Madison County will vote on Nov. 7 on whether to adopt such a commission. If approved, it would mean the abolishment of the Special Road District.

Fred Stephens of Route, 1, Fredericktown, purchased the 86-acre farm of Mrs. Philip Walters at an auction on Saturday. The farm sold for $43,000, and is located off the Thompson's Ford Road.

25 years – Oct. 15, 1997

To celebrate their second anniversary, Saturday, A&M Restaurant on Highway OO rolled back the years and prices to the Fabulous 50s. There were carhops, music, old fashioned sodas, and prices reminiscent of the good old days.

Anyone headed to the Optimist Soccer Field on Sunday afternoon probably had to take an alternate route due to the downed limb. The limb caused a power outage but city crews and police were on the scene immediately to take care of the damage.

The junior class of Fredericktown High School set a new school record in magazine sales by selling $12,640 worth of magazines, books, and CDs. The profits will help finance the Junior-Senior Prom to be held in April and also help to defray their senior expenses.

Elmer Mouser is shown holding his record 6.25-pound sweet potato, along with part of the crop he and his wife, Roseda, harvested on their farm in the Moore's Chapel Community.