From Our Files

100 years – July 6, 1922

County Treasurer E. T. Wagganer suffered a badly broken and dislocated arm Monday afternoon when attempting to crank his Ford. One of the bones of the arm just above the wrist was broken and the wrist joint was badly sprained. Mr. Wagganer is suffering intensely but is keeping on the job at the court house.

The fruit and produce store located in the Grisham building got "pinched" the past week by the authorities. For a long time efforts had been made to induce the owner, Zonnis of Flat River, to pay his city license fee, but without success. Finally City Attorney Damron Issued a warrant and Marshal Casey took charge.

According to the preliminary surveys now being made on the east state highway to the Bollinger County line, the new road may not closely follow the route of the present one.

75 years – July 10, 1947

A run-away underground railroad car at No. 18 shaft, St. Joseph Lead Co., Mine La Motte, seriously injured two miners and hospitalized two more Wednesday morning about 11 o'clock in the first mine accident recorded at Mine La Motte in several months. Several railroad cars were being pushed along by an engine when the cars became uncoupled in some fashion and ran headlong down the track. One man either jumped or fell from the cars, the other three were struck by the cars before they could get out of the way.

Local officers were unaware that when they arrested Thurman Raymond St. Clair two weeks ago in the Womack Hotel, they were taking into custody one of the most wanted men in this section of the nation. St. Clair, alias Henry Schuesler, Jack Mason, and Harvey Hampton, has a record of criminal activities since 1921 and has served jail and prison sentences all over Texas, California, Arkansas, and Missouri.

Officers throughout Southeast Missouri, including local officers and patrolmen, were on road blocks and on the lookout for three prisoners who escaped the Cape County jail at Jackson, Mo., Tuesday night at nine o'clock. The men, Ernest Turley, 19; Gene Debo, 19; and John Schrader, 24, were being held on armed robbery charges and are considered dangerous. Thurman Raymond St. Clair, being held at Jackson for Madison County authorities, was in an inner cell and did not escape.

50 years – July 6, 1972

Airman First Class Edward O. Tawfall, son of Mr. And Mrs. Orvell W. Tawfall, Route 3, Fredericktown, Mo., has been named Outstanding Airman in his unit at Blythevill AFB, Ark.

The First Christian Church in Fredericktown dedicated a new organ Sunday. According to the church bulletin, "The Announcer," special offerings and the gifts of members and non-members made the organ purchase possible.

Applying the national yardstick to Madison County and to the earning levels in the area, the indicated net worth of the average local family comes to approximately, $15,600.

Miss Nancy Mouser, a senior English major at Southeast Missouri State College, has won a $25 first prize for news writing in a national contest conducted by Pi Delta Epsilon, national honorary and service journalism fraternity.

25 years – July 2, 1997

The 1997 Little Miss Sparkle is Micah Schoonover and the Little Mr. Firecracker is John Patrick Martin, first runners-up are Taylor Whitener and Aleshia Ward, second runners-up are Chelsey Nicole McDowell and Rusty Allgier.

Eighteen veterans from this area who served their country with distinction were honored Monday as the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center dedicated its "Wall of Heroes." Private First Class Isadore Kappico of Fredericktown is one of those 18. He served with the sixth armored division during World War II.

Born and raised in Madison County, Elmer Vincent is one active "young" man. At "only" 91 years of age, he is very active on his farm, goes to church, drives his own car, and attends many functions with family and friends. Elmer attributes his long life to "God and His many blessings, hard work, and healthy life."