From Our Files

100 years – Aug. 10, 1922

Several local people were involved in a very serious train wreck just south of St. Louis Saturday night when a fast train crashed into the rear of a local passenger train. 37 were killed and approximately 150 injured.

The faculty for Marvin College, which opens in September, is now complete and is conceded by all acquainted with the institution to be one of the strongest ever employed. Mrs. Barnes is constantly in the field and is assembling a large number of students, so that a large attendance is expected at the opening of school.

We are needing rain here very badly. Corn and some kinds of vegetables are beginning to show effects already.

75 years – Aug. 14, 1947

City residents who felt burdened by the hike in assessments after the State Tax Commission ordered town lots values raised sixty percent received some relief this week when the City Council reduced the city tax rate from $1.50 on the $100 valuation to $1.15.

A baby girl was born to Mr. and Mrs. J. E. Edrington on Friday, August 8th. She weighed 9 lbs., 6 oz., and was named Romona Elaine.

S. B. Sapp and David J. Lang have purchased The Wedge service station at the north end of town and are now operating the business.

Although little or no changes were made this week at the appeals session of the County Board of Equalization, the board's quarters in the courthouse were filled early Monday by persons protesting their new assessments.

50 years – Aug. 10, 1972

On the way out....are these trash incinerators now occupying space and creating a fire and pollution hazard to the downtown area.

Miss Connie Barnwell, 12, of 406 Parkin in Fredericktown, is a lucky little girl. She is alive and well today, but at about 11 a.m. last Thursday morning, her life was in serious jeopardy. Connie, the daughter of Mrs. Rose Barnwell, was swimming in Memorial Park pool. She apparently ran into difficulty in the seven-foot area, and could not find a board, thrown to her by her twin, Sam. Sam ran to the shallow area for Park supervisor Mrs. Connie Robbins. Mrs. Robbins told the DN that as she looked down into the water she could see the Barnwell girl on the bottom. The victim had already turned blue. "I grabbed her by the hair and pushed her to the top," Mrs. Robbins said. A bystander and Miss Lisa Bok, an assistant lifeguard, pulled Miss Barnwell up on the bank. Mrs. Robbins said that the victim's teeth were clenched tight. She and Miss Bok began mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. According to Mrs. Robbins, the Barnwell girl began to throw up water. An ambulance had been summoned and when attendants began to work with the young girl, she continued to throw up much water. She was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital and Dr. Bryan Michaelis checked her. She was released and returned home. According to Mrs. Robbins, Connie will return to swimming. She told her instructor that she would learn to swim well in the shallow area before venturing back in the deep area.

A decision is expected in the near future on the fate of the Family Planning Center in Fredericktown. The center is located at the corner of South Wood and West College. Officials at the center are expected to appeal for a special zoning permit before the Board of Adjustment.

25 years – Aug. 13, 1997

Those big, brown, UPS trucks, a daily sight on the streets of Madison County, have been scarce the last eight days, causing problems for some, and extra work for others. The Teamsters strike against United Parcel Service reached one week, Sunday night. Almost 200,000 drivers and other employees are on strike. UPS handles more than 80 percent of the nation's package shipments. The company averages 12 million packages a day.

The R-VI voters decided to approve a waiver of the Proposition C rollback in the amount of $0.30 on the August 5 ballot. The election saw 132 people voting 'yes' and 90 voting 'no.'

"A huge success!" were the words of both Denny and Arlin Keith in describing the Streetstock, Sportsman play day held, Friday at Fredericktown Raceway. The admission for the night was two cans of food which would go to the food pantry. When the food was checked into the pantry, it was estimated to be 815 pounds of canned goods.