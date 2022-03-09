From Our Files

100 years – March 9, 1922

The state road running west of Fredericktown toward the Iron county line is to be completed before the end of the present year, according to announcements made by the state highway authorities last week.

The Fredericktown Lumber Co. began work on the erection of an addition to their store near the freight depot, Wednesday, it being their intention to use the room when completed for a restaurant and lunch room.

Used (FORD) cars for $85 up to $225, roadsters and touring, some with starter in good condition. Madison Auto Co.

The will of Momen E. Blanton, who died February 26, was filed in the Probate Court Saturday. The will was a very short instrument, and leaves the estate in fee simple to the widow, Mrs. Emma Blanton, excepting a 200x200 foot lot facing Sloss Lane which is left to the daughter, Mrs. Henry Schwaner. The will explains that similar lots have previously been given to the two sons, James W. and William L.

Hon. B.B. Cahoon is this week mailing out letters to prominent taxpayers over the county, asking them to join in a public meeting at the courthouse on the afternoon of Monday, March 27th, to discuss the problem of relief from excessive taxation.

75 years – March 13, 1947

A most remarkable sheep story comes from Fred Graham, well known farmer of the Route 3 community. With 40 ewes he already has 55 lambs. The lambs were produced by 35 ewes, and when the five remaining ewes have their young, the total is expected to exceed 60, or one and one half times the number of mothers.

Mayor Sid Jones and City Attorney Melvin Englehart are in Jefferson City today for a conference with members of the Public Service Commission, relative to the sale of the local light and power distribution system, Sho-Me Power Cooperative, to the City of Fredericktown. The city voted bonds for the purpose of acquiring the system several months ago, but technicalities intervened and the sale has been consummated.

Notice was received this week that federal funds which have been given to Missouri for the school lunch program will be exhausted March 31 and no more assistance will be extended to the schools after that date. The government has been giving schools in Missouri standard assistance, 9 cent per meal.

The Missouri State Demonstration Bookmobile will spend March 13, 14, and 15 in Madison County in an attempt to show the people of the rural area some of the advantages of a County Library. The question of voting a mill tax for the establishment of such a library will be submitted to the voters at the April 1 school election.

50 years – March 9, 1972

Crews from the Missouri Highway Dept. repair holes ripped in the concrete on U.S. 67, near the Boy Scout Camp entrance. More than 2,300 feet of highway was damaged by lightning in a storm, last Wednesday night.

Each year has seen the Moonlight Madness event in Fredericktown attract larger and larger crowds. The 10th annual Moonlight Madness will be staged this Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. in Fredericktown. This year's madness sale is being sponsored by the Retail Merchant's Ass. under the direction of President Pat O'Brien and vice president Bill Patterson.

Once again Fredericktown R-I School District has been given an AAA rating by the State Department of Education. The system again received "advisements" on lack of masters degree teachers in the elementary department, overcrowding in the lower grades and lack of sufficient counseling service. In almost every category, however, R-I was graded AAA, perhaps, the best record every reported out of the state department for the local school system.

The Fredericktown Jaycees defeated the R-I School Faculty last Tuesday night in a benefit basketball game in the FHS gym, 54-34.

25 years – March 12, 1997

The 110th Annual World Day of Prayer was celebrated Friday. Sixty-five people, gathered locally, and millions of women around the globe joined together for the international worship service. The local service was at First Baptist Church on East College.

The local Girl Scout troops held their Around the World Dinner, Sunday afternoon. They covered the life of Girl Scouts founder Juliette Low. This included a look at the Iroquois Indians, who kidnapped Low's great grandmother, as well as the many places she lived.

Pro or con, citizens of Fredericktown and Madison County will have an opportunity to air their views on locating a maximum security prison here. There will be a public hearing from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, March 16, at Fredericktown Middle School. At the hearing, citizens are urged to comment on the latest request from the State of Missouri for proposals for the 1,500-bed high security prison facility.

The 1997 Azalea Festival Board met Tuesday, March 4 to continue the planning process for the festival coming up the first weekend in May. This year will be the 35th annual event. The theme of the festival is "It's a Celebration -- a Salute to the Years."

