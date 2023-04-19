100 years –April 19, 1923

Miss Irene Baldwin was granted an eighth grade diploma this week as a testimonial of graduation from the Downs School. Miss Irene, who is just 14, has a remarkable school record, one that has probably never been equaled in this county. She has finished the eight grades through an attendance at seven terms of school of eight months each, and the remarkable part of it is that during the entire seven terms she never missed a day.

Henry Ford on last Saturday, announced a new weekly purchase plan for buyers of Ford automobiles. He said: "Under our new plan, $5 will start anyone toward the ownership of a Ford car, Ford truck, or Ford tractor. This and all subsequent payments will be deposited to the customer's credit in a local bank and will draw interest at the regular rate. The Huskey Motor Co. has already sold this season 42 Fords and two tractors and the weekly payment plan will doubtless increase the sales within the next few months to an extent heretofore never dreamed of.

The huge building being erected by Fulkerson Bros. at the rear of their filling station is being pushed rapidly and it is expected that the roof will be put on next month. The filling station, the owners tell us, is proving a very satisfactory business and the volume of business is growing rapidly.

Some confusion has developed within the past few days over the location of the Castor bridge on the primary road, and put the county judges in an embarrassing position in the matter of securing right-of-way. The trouble is due to orders received within the past few days from the state department to resurvey the Castor crossing along a route approximately 300 yards south of the site originally agreed upon. In the meantime all construction will be held up.

75 years —April 22, 1948

Five high school boys narrowly escaped serious injury last Thursday afternoon about 4 o'clock when the truck in which they were riding overturned one-half mile southwest of town on Wood Road. Three of the boys were slightly injured.

Sgt. Henry J. Moyers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Moyers of Route 1, enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps January 1, 1946, and left for overseas duty in June of that year. He has been in Japan the Philippines, Los Negras Island, Manila, Guam, New Guinea, Okinawa, Marius, and is now stationed in Kimpo, Korea. Sgt. Moyers will serve another 14 months overseas before returning to the States.

Pickets resumed their activities at the Fredericktown Lead Co. last week following Judge Norwin Houser's reversal of his opinion on the temporary injunction. The local employment office is now in a "sweat" over the demands of the miners for compensation. Since Petley announced the suspension of work at the mine, the presence of pickets makes the situation resemble a strike. During a strike, the miners would not be eligible for compensation.

50 years –April 19, 1973

There'll be no azaleas for sale this festival season because the recent freeze played heck with the plants all over the growing area. Last year the Friday Club sold the azaleas, urging local residents to plant freely, thus magnifying the interest, not only in the flower itself, but in the festival. There'll be no azalea plants for sale in 1973 supply points far into Arkansas coming up with the same story: too cold, too early, too bad.

"Grass tetany" -- a disease prevalent among mother cows -- is taking its toll in Madison County according to Dr. Bill Bryson, local veterinarian. Bryson told The Democrat-News last Friday that he believes close to 200 cows have died as a result of the disease and the tragic part is that "really good cows" are the ones more likely stricken.

Dr. S. C. Slaughter, M.D. will be 95 years old on April 28 and this newspaper thinks a birthday card from old friends and patients would be appreciated by the kindly physician.

Terry Settle and Penny Adcock were selected the King and Queen of the Junior-Senior Prom last Friday night at Fredericktown High School. "Everything is Beautiful" was the theme for the gala prom held in the gym.

25 years –April 22, 1998

For the people of Madison County, one of "the Best Things In Life" is the annual Azalea Festival. "The Best Things In Life" is the theme of the 1998 Azalea Festival. It is also what will be on display throughout the weekend at the 36th annual festival.

There was a Ribbon Cutting to kick off the 1998 MS Walk, Saturday at Memorial Park. Present were Fredericktown Alderman Lindell Cruse, State Representative Jim Graham, Kathy Lane, Paul and Sue Vance, David Forsythe, Nancy Holliday, and Sheila Dockins, and Danetta Montgomery of the MS Walk Committee. Lane, Sue Vance, Forsythe, and Holliday all have multiple sclerosis and live in Madison County.

Wednesday evening, Madison County survived another close call, relatively unscathed. A tornado warning was called by the National Weather Service for Madison County, and actual funnel clouds were spotted in the western and southern portions of the county, but no one was hurt in the storms, and no structure damage was reported either. "We've been lucky so far," Presiding Commissioner Bob Mooney said. "We want people to know we have not been crying wolf. These storms are real, and they are dangerous."