From Our Files

100 years - Aug. 25, 1921
The Fredericktown Public Schools will open in all departments on Sept. 5. We believe the outlook for the year is exceptionally bright and urge that everybody cooperate with the faculty in an effort to make this the best year in the history of school. All children should start the first day and make it a point not to be absent unless actually sick.
The taxicab service between Fredericktown and St. Louis inaugurated Monday morning by Carl L. Bess is proving a greater success than Mr. Bess had even hoped for. Three brand new Hupmobiles were put in service Monday morning and on the very first trip it was necessary to run two cars to accommodate the passengers.
J.L DeGuire’s Cash and Carry Store will put on another a big reduction sale, Aug. 27 to Sept. 10. Sale prices include a box of Corn Flakes for $.05, five pounds of granulated sugar for $.35, men’s work shirts for $.75, boy’s overalls from $.50 to $.95, three spools of crochet thread for $.25, and more.
75 years - Aug. 22, 1946
All set to begin their duties on Sept. 3 are the teachers who have been hired for the coming school year. Twenty-eight men and women now compose the faculty of the Fredericktown school system.
City officials and those urging the city’s acquisition of the local power distributing system were heartened this week by the absence of verbal opposition. Since the system must be sold by the Sho-Me Cooperative most citizens believe it a wise move to purchase the property.
After 23 years of service in dressmaking, I am taking a rest. Please cooperate, Mrs. B.S. Revelle.
Curly Fox, Texas Ruby, Uncle Dave Macon and many other WSM radio stars of Nashville will be on hand in Fredericktown next Tuesday night to give the local people some real entertainment.
50 years - Aug. 26, 1971
The amount of money being spent by Madison County residents for drugs, the medicinal kind, is large and growing larger. It is estimated that no less than $64.50 per family is being spent annual in local drug stores for these pharmaceuticals. This amounts to approximately $188,000 a year in prescription and non-prescription drug costs for the local population.
The Robert Curse Family officially took over the Big Star grocery store from Mr. and Mrs. Walter Thal, Monday.
A nationwide survey of business activity, just released, shows that Madison County turned in a better performance in the past year than most communities did. The figures show that Madison County stores ended up with a sales volume of more than $18,145,000.
Madison County Sheriff N.F. Whitener this week announced that he had named Verlon Young as his new deputy sheriff.
25 years - Aug. 28, 1996
The Fredericktown High School Marching Blackcats have been asked to play at the rally for President Bill Clinton.
Madison Countians are invited to tour the new Madison County Jail at an Open House and ribbon cutting ceremony. Prisoners will be moved into the new jail, Sept. 6.
Dawn Royer and Connie Matthews were “arrested” and taken to the Muscular Dystrophy Association Lock-Up, Aug. 27. The Lock-Up’s purpose was to raise money for MDA. The people who were “arrested” were asked to call friends, relatives, and acquaintances for “bail money” (pledges). Thirty-six participated to raise more than $4,000.