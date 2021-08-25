From Our Files

100 years - Aug. 25, 1921

The Fredericktown Public Schools will open in all departments on Sept. 5. We believe the outlook for the year is exceptionally bright and urge that everybody cooperate with the faculty in an effort to make this the best year in the history of school. All children should start the first day and make it a point not to be absent unless actually sick.

The taxicab service between Fredericktown and St. Louis inaugurated Monday morning by Carl L. Bess is proving a greater success than Mr. Bess had even hoped for. Three brand new Hupmobiles were put in service Monday morning and on the very first trip it was necessary to run two cars to accommodate the passengers.

J.L DeGuire’s Cash and Carry Store will put on another a big reduction sale, Aug. 27 to Sept. 10. Sale prices include a box of Corn Flakes for $.05, five pounds of granulated sugar for $.35, men’s work shirts for $.75, boy’s overalls from $.50 to $.95, three spools of crochet thread for $.25, and more.

75 years - Aug. 22, 1946

All set to begin their duties on Sept. 3 are the teachers who have been hired for the coming school year. Twenty-eight men and women now compose the faculty of the Fredericktown school system.