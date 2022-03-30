From Our Files

100 years – March 30, 1922

It is doubtful if Madison County ever experienced a more wide-spread epidemic of any kind than is now raging and has been raging for the past several weeks. The trouble is apparently the old-fashioned flu or grippe.

Those who were accused of tampering with the booze business apparently suffered a little in moral when the first case on the criminal docket, that of Sherman Potts was called. Sherman hastened to assure the judge that he was guilty, though previously he had sworn to the high heavens that his conduct was above reproach, that he was the victim of a plot and that it would take him no time in court of justice to establish the spotless nature of his character. But before the judge, Mr. Potts weakened and plead guilty to both charges of stealing liquor.

For more than a year, the county has been considerably agitated over the matter of taxation. There has been much bickering back and forth as to the real cause of the trouble, but the fact remains that taxes generally were much higher last year than previous years and many have claimed that the assessments were so high as to almost mean confiscation. Taxpayers were astounded last week to learn that the Commission had recommend a decrease of only 10 percent.

75 years – April 3, 1947

The price of the school lunches jumped to 25 cents Tuesday, April 1. This increase was made necessary because federal funds, which usually defray a portion of the costs, were exhausted March 31. The fifteen cent raise will probably mean that many youngsters will start the long trek home at the noon hour while others will resort to the old lunch pail which was a familiar sight at school before inauguration of the school lunch program.

Some 20,000 game fish and minnows were killed last Friday afternoon or Saturday morning when poisonous water swept thru the waters of Saline Creek from the railroad trestle east of Fredericktown to the spot where the stream empties into the Little St. Francois River. The finding of the fish was not reported to District Game Agent Hal Steele until Monday and subsequent trips up and down the creek led him to estimate the dead fish at 20,000.

Marvin Cooper and son Kenneth, hold the first "test tube baby," in Madison County, a pure bred Holstein calf sired by one of the best bulls in the state hospital's herd at Farmington by means of artificial insemination. The mother is a heifer from the herd of Otto Wallis of Poplar Bluff and is now milking better than 50 lbs per day which is very good for the first lactation.

Memorial Park summer program on big scale. New equipment purchased for park, among the new items is a basketball court, sand box and slide. The youth of Fredericktown will not lack for something to do during the summer vacation if they like sports and directed activity.

50 years – March 30, 1972

Ask Junior Nifong of Fredericktown what his lucky number is and he will probably tell you JMH88182. That number was worth approximately $52,000 to Nifong in an Irish Hospital's Sweepstake last Thursday. His number was drawn in Dublin, Ireland.

Call it unusual, call it novel, call it provocative. No matter what you call it, the idea of closing off East Main Street is interesting. Approximately 15 persons gathered last Tuesday night at City Hall to discuss the possibility of renovating East Main. Many ideas were batted around. W. L. "Pat" Patterson, former Chamber of Commerce and Retail Merchant's president, started the ball rolling by suggesting the creation of a central business district and closing it to traffic.

Donations toward the erection of an Azalea Planter at the corner of Benson and Maple Streets in Memorial Park have topped the $200 mark, according to Mrs. Emily Ferguson.

Medical history continues to be made at Madison Memorial Hospital in Fredericktown. Last Friday, Dr. A.R. Rao and Dr. Ray Talaban implanted a permanent pacemaker in the chest of 77-year-old Marvin Brookes of Fredericktown.

25 years – April 2, 1997

Those who spend time in the Madison County Jail, shouldn't expect to sit idle and do their time. Sheriff David Lewis, Deputy Dean Blickem, and Presiding Commissioner Bob Mooney watched as the trustees till the soil beside the jail, and prepare to put in a garden. The vegetables will be used to help feed those at the jail this summer.

The Optimist Club Annual Easter Egg Hunt was held at the Jaycee Ball Park on March 29, 1997, with 348 eager hunters involved.

According to Missouri Department of Conservation Resource Forester Ed Brown, this white oak tree is "probably 200 years old." The tree is located on Robinson Street at the home of Linda and Jim Stevens in Fredericktown. Brown said the tree is one of the larger white oaks he has seen, but is slightly smaller than the record holder, which is 207 inches in circumference, 84 feet tall and has a 93 foot crown.

Plaza Tire Service is opening a new location in Fredericktown. The new store will be located at the intersection of Highway 72 and OO. The company plans to open the new five-bay store by May 1.

