From Our Files

100 years – Sept. 14, 1922

From reports made to the city council Tuesday it would appear that the coal strike is proving a blessing in disguise to the municipal light plant. For the month of August the plant has been unable to secure coal, so wood has been used almost exclusively. And comparative costs for a month of wood and coal shows that the use of the former saved the plant $300 this month.

A young man named Boyd arrived here this week from Ellington and made arrangement for the opening of a tailor shop and cleaning and pressing establishment here. He has secured quarters in the Consolidated Store building and will open for business next Monday morning.

"Poor" is the classification given the Madison county jail by the State Board of Charities, in a report made public a few days ago. However, the classification by the state board doesn't worry us to any great extent. For a good many years the grand jury has been condemning and abusing and threatening, all without result.

The Bank of Iron County was closed by state bank examiners the latter part of last week, following the discovery of many thousands of dollars of unauthorized loans made by the cashier, Cook, to a real estate and timber man named Evans. Other than the loans to the one man, the affairs of the bank are in good condition. The bad loans are said to exceed $80,000, which will probably wipe out the capital stock and surplus and entail some loss on the depositors.

75 years – Sept. 18, 1947

"In regard to the statement in last week's paper about the 'ape' on the George Slocum farm; I have taken the foot print to the St. Louis Zoo. The authority on such tracks told me in the presence of the Globe-Democrat reporter that if it was anything, it was a bear track. I have read the article in last week's paper and I don't think that anyone will have to leave town. Just feed him apples and he will love you." -Sincerely, W. L. Hale, St. Louis, Mo. Mrs. George Slocum told The Democrat-News this week that regardless of information coming from St. Louis intimating that the varmint at Boswell was a bear, the Slocum family insists that an ape is still in that community.

An officer of the Marquand Development Corp. told The Democrat-News this week that the group is within about $1,500 of their goal. $15,000 had been previously raised and the recent call for additional money was made in an effort to boost the total to $25,000.

Mrs. W.A. Denton this week told The Democrat-News that her husband, injured last Wednesday in the Mine La Motte accident, is doing as well as can be expected in view of the seriousness of his injuries. He is now able to use his legs a little and the family have hopes for his full recovery.

Mrs. Carrie Combs celebrated her 84th birthday Sunday with a surprise dinner given in her honor at the home of her daughter, Ethel Combs. September 16th was her birthday but it was more convenient for all to have the dinner on Sunday.

50 years – Sept. 14, 1972

Madison County homes are better equipped today, with more of the conveniences of modern living, than they were in 1960. What made possible the purchase of these additional appliances was better earnings. Incomes in the area advanced faster than the cost of living.

Officials of the Family Planning Center are now in receipt of a letter from the Board of Adjustment which read in part: "The Board of Adjustment, after due consideration, unanimously agrees to deny the Family Planning Center an occupancy permit." The decision was reached by the Board after a public hearing last Thursday night at City Hall.

Car owners in Madison County are beginning to realize that Uncle Sam's 42,500 mile Interstate Highway System, now three-quarters finished, has become a more costly undertaking than expected. They know that because they, along with the rest of the motoring public, are footing the bill through their purchase of gasoline, tires, and other items. The government is collecting some $110,000 a year from car operators in the local area during 1971.

25 years – Sept. 17, 1997

Members of the Fredericktown High School Band will be walking to New York City next week. Actually, the band will be walking 1,130 miles with each of the 113 students walking a total of ten miles. All members are currently getting pledges from community members to sponsor them as they walk to New York. The FHS Band has been contracted by both the Communication Center at the Statue of Liberty and by programming officials of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts concerning performance dates.

The Fredericktown Police Department, Cub Scout Pack 27, the Highway Patrol, and Sonic Drive-In held Bicycle Safety Training, Saturday at Sonic.

Anne McElrath, of Fredericktown heard about the "Loving Hands Quilts" project from her son who is a Highway Patrol Sergeant in Jackson. The project is an attempt to make over 1,700 quilts so that each highway patrol car in the state can have two. The troopers often come upon accidents where the quilts would be of much help. McElrath has got the ten quilts needed for Madison County already, and is looking for donations to cover the cost of ten more quilts for the patrol cars in Jackson.

John Howser, band director at Fredericktown High School will be leading a Fredericktown group on a ten day tour of Egypt, June 1998. This will be his ninth overseas trip as a group leader and Egypt will make his 40th foreign country to be visited.