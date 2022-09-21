From Our Files

100 years – Sept. 21, 1922

The mighty, the magnificent, the stupendous Christy Bros. Show has come and gone, and there were at least two acts which for uniqueness and originality met all expectations and excited the greatest interest. One was the sudden attack of Mr. Stebbins car on the hot dog stand and the other was Mayor Fulkerson censoring the hula hula dancers.

Tuesday morning the two small sons of Gifford Whitworth took a joy-ride that rivaled the circus parade both in excitement and sensations. The boys evidently had some trouble in starting the engine of their car so they decided that the one sure way to make a balky car go was to hitch a good old reliable team to it, which they did. They had no trouble in starting the team, but their trouble also started when the engine of the car and team started at the same time, causing the horses to become frightened and run away. The car with the two small boys in the front seat, tore out of the garage at great speed, taking whole sections of fence that happened to be in the way.

The residence and store of Wes Cornman in north town was totally destroyed by fire about 2 o'clock this morning. Practically nothing was saved. Four other residences standing on the south were saved only by the efficiency of the chemical fire engine, skillfully handled by the volunteer department.

75 years – Sept. 25, 1947

Large crowds were attracted to the Madison County Fair. While no profit was made, Ray Pinkley chairman of the Madison County Fair Association, told The Democrat-News Tuesday that he believed that the proceeds would just about balance with the expenditures.

One more wolf bit the dust this week when a male animal was killed in the Silvermine Community by James Royer, Ernest Thurman and Carl Lamb, all residents of that end of the county.

NOTICE: I will not be responsible for any debts incurred by anyone other than myself. --Edgar D. Gibson

While real-estate sales have materially dropped from a record high a few months ago, business changes, moves and improvements have not stopped in Fredericktown. Sterling Ivy's store will soon open in its new quarters, vacated by Kroger when they moved to the Mercier Bldg. Ivy's present quarters will be occupied by the new variety store, a Butler Bros store, and owned by Mr. and Mrs. Walter Posch. Farther down the street on East Main, B. A. Mueller will move the first of the month to the Ferguson Building, next door to his present location and occupying that space will be a Tot Shop operated by Mrs. Frank Jeffries. The Phillips 66 station on North Mine La Motte Ave. is making improvements to the driveways preparatory to building a new station. Next door, to the south, Lee Gregory has started the building of a modern cafe which will adjoin the building his tavern now occupies.

50 years – Sept. 21, 1972

R-I Principal Earl Smith announced this week that Terry B. Bollinger, has been named a semi-finalist in the 1973 National Merit Scholarship Program. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Bollinger. According to Smith, Bollinger ranked in the top 15 in the nation of those participating. He will take another battery of tests, Nov. 4.

Marvin Graham, manager of the City Light and Water, said power was off last Wednesday night for about an hour. Union Electric had the power turned off, according to Graham, to continue work on the new electric sub-station being erected in Fredericktown.

Long lines of white plastic pipe dot the landscape along Route 72 and Highway OO. Construction began this week on a water system for residents along the two roads.

Mrs. Carolyn McElrath won 21 ribbons at the recent Southeast Missouri District Fair at Cape Girardeau. Her exhibits consisted of oil and water color paintings, as well as chalk, charcoal, pen and pencil etchings. Also exhibited was a hook rug, made of yarn, which received a blue ribbon.

25 years – Sept. 24, 1997

Junior Girl Scout Troop #128 found a great way to recycle its newspapers. They are making their own pinatas for the Halloween Party this year.

Franklin "Frank" Hayes has been appreciated by his co-workers in Madison County law enforcement for a number of years. Now his recognition spans the State of Missouri. Hayes was named the Missouri Deputy Sheriff's Association Reserve Deputy of the Year.

East Missouri Action Agency will soon be moving to downtown Fredericktown. The Fredericktown City Council passed an ordinance, Monday, accepting a lease agreement with EMAA for the old City Hall property on West Main Street.

The new 1997 Beautification Committee Christmas ornaments are now available for purchase. The ornament depicts the Sitze's Homestead in Marquand, and is sixth in a series of ornaments.