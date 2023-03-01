100 years –

March 1, 1923W.P. O’Brien has traded his dry goods and ready-to-wear store at Elvins to Geo. Starkey and Mun Shrum for two tracts of land, one is the 120-acre farm of Mr. Starkey’s at Millers Chapel, the other is near Rhodes Chapel and is known as the Dock Kelley farm, owned by Mr. Shrum.

Don’t fail to hear the new player piano at Ed. H. Webbs. He has taken the agency for the “Cable” line of pianos.

Sip Polite is expected home from Annapolis, where he is employed, on account of the illness of his wife and children, all of whom are down with the flu.

There are several cases of the flu in our neighborhood at this writing.

Gem—”One Week of Love” the big city special attraction which comes to Gem for two days on Monday and Tuesday, March 13 and 14, is worthy of your patronage. Bring the family and see this METROPOLITAN attraction now playing week stands in the large cities.

75 years —

March 4, 1948 The Democrat-News was particularly honored last weekend when notification was made by the Missouri Press Association of its selection as one of the “blue ribbon” weekly newspapers of Missouri.

Burglar struck at Fredericktown business establishments again during the past week and as yet local officers and the Missouri Highway Patrol have been unable to apprehend any of those involved. A few clues, however, have been established and officers may make some arrests before the week is over.

The Modern Art Studios, located on Delmar Street, in the southeast corner of Fredericktown, was in the path of a small tornado which also caused damage in other sections of Southeast Missouri. J.R. Mihlfeld was standing by a stove when the storm truck. He was crushed by falling concrete blocks near the leaning window frame.

Pickets are still patrolling the road at the entrance of the mining properties of the Fredericktown Lead Co. The picket line has been held there over one week although a restraining order under the Madison Act, a Missouri statute, was placed on the strikers.

50 years –

March 1, 1973The Porter DeWitt Construction Co. of Poplar Bluff is the prime contractor on the improvement of Highway 72 in Madison County. The new construction is from the U.S. 67 bypass west, to Route D. Motorists are reminded that a detour is now being used to re-route traffic until the three miles of new construction is completed.

Mrs. Franklin C. Andrews, Route 3, Box 176, Fredericktown, gets into the “Hollywood” mood while competing as one of the 100 finalists in the Pillsbury/General Electric BAKE-OFF in Beverly Hills, Calif. All 100 finalist have already received their choice of a GE range or counter top microwave oven, a GE stand mixer, $100 expense money and the trip to the BAKE-OFF, and have a chance to win the grand prize of $25,000.

Charles L. Ballew holds up a 13 and one-half pound Jack Salmon that he hooked recently. This is the second large Jack caught in recent weeks in Madison County.

25 years –

March 4, 1998Linda Zielinski got into the Mardi Gras theme last Tuesday evening at the Annual Extension Dinner. During the dinner, Bill Whitener, Dennis Bradford and Cydney Cox were presented with the University of Missouri Leaders honor roll.

On February 21, 1998 cadets from the Fredericktown and Farmington High Schools JROTCs united for a Military Ball. The evening included dinner and dancing. The cadets took advantage of the opportunity to dress-up in uniform with all their awards and decorations. This was the second joint event for the two JROTCs this year. In payment for use of the hall, the cadets will paint the tank on display at the VFW Hall.

Joaby Sikes, son of Scott and Becky Sikes, took third place in the State Competition of the Elks Hoop Shoot. He hit 21 of 25 free throws.

Coach Larry Kemp’s second grade league took second in the Mineral Area AAU, players include, Kaleb Bales, Courtney Kemp, Caleb Francis, Eli Skaggs, Logan Stevens, Johnna Tinnin, Logan Royer, Tyler Thompson, Ryan Sawyer and Ashtyn Collier.

Two local businesses in Fredericktown made our community a little nicer recently. Sargent Construction did all the remodeling and refacing for Parker Banks Chevrolet Olds on South Main Street.