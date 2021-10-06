From Our Files

100 years – Oct. 6, 1921

Monday night about midnight, Mrs. Sheppard of Esther, was awakened by the cries of a baby. On investigation, she found that the cries were those of a baby boy, evidently about 10 days old who had been placed on her back porch by some person. The child was comfortably dressed and wrapped in a blanket. It seems to be a normal child in every way.

Prosecuting Attorney Henry Davis asked the court to revoke the parole of Marvin Crawford who was up in the last court for having too many wives. It seemed that both women had been living with him on apparent good terms, despite the terms of his parole.

Judge James Grisham died at his home last night at 9:45 o’clock. For many months he had been ill and the end has been expected for a long time.

The social on Friday evening of last week, given at St. Michael’s Hall, was a decided success, both socially and financially, the tidy sum of $435 being realized after all expenses were paid.

75 years – Oct. 3, 1946

Although the local shoe factory is in operation at a reduced pace, executive members of the firm are still alarmed over the continued shortage of leather.