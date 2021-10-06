From Our Files

100 years – Oct. 6, 1921
Monday night about midnight, Mrs. Sheppard of Esther, was awakened by the cries of a baby. On investigation, she found that the cries were those of a baby boy, evidently about 10 days old who had been placed on her back porch by some person. The child was comfortably dressed and wrapped in a blanket. It seems to be a normal child in every way.
Prosecuting Attorney Henry Davis asked the court to revoke the parole of Marvin Crawford who was up in the last court for having too many wives. It seemed that both women had been living with him on apparent good terms, despite the terms of his parole.
Judge James Grisham died at his home last night at 9:45 o’clock. For many months he had been ill and the end has been expected for a long time.
The social on Friday evening of last week, given at St. Michael’s Hall, was a decided success, both socially and financially, the tidy sum of $435 being realized after all expenses were paid.
75 years – Oct. 3, 1946
Although the local shoe factory is in operation at a reduced pace, executive members of the firm are still alarmed over the continued shortage of leather.
If there is a future to lead mining in Madison County, it might well come as a result of the geophysical study of the lead deposits in the county now being made at the present time by geologists from the Missouri Geological Survey.
With the sound and smell of animals and the whirling of the ferris wheel, the Madison County Fair will get under way tomorrow, the first such event since before the war and one which is expected by the Fair Board to attract in the neighborhood of 5,000 people.
50 years – Oct. 7, 1971
As a whole, the past year turned out to be a better one for Madison County farmers than for growers in many parts of the country. Data on the farm and ranch situation are given on a county by county basis by the Standard Rate and Data Service It lists gross receipts of Madison County farms in the past year at $2,185,000 compared to the total of $1,996,000 three years ago.
Maurice Graham will not report for work at the Brown Shoe plant Monday, as he will officially retire on Friday after 36 years in the shoe business.
The Fredericktown Board of Aldermen met in adjourned session last Thursday night and adopted the 1971 revenue ordinance. The revenue ordinance calls for $1.00 on general revenue, 10 cents for the park, 10 cents for the fire department, and 40 cents for sinking funds and water bands, voted by residents in August of 1953.
For the third consecutive time, the Red Cross Bloodmobile topped its quota on a visit to Madison County. A total of 123 pints of blood were collected last Wednesday at the donor station.
25 years – Oct. 9, 1996
Melanie Miller, daughter of Eugene Miller and Monica Burks, was crowned the 1996 Homecoming Queen at halftime of Friday night’s game. Her escort is Blackcats Senior Jason Tinnin.
The Missouri Community College Association will present two awards honoring Representative Jim Graham of Fredericktown. The District 106 representative will receive MCCA’s 1996 Distinguished Alumnus and a 1996 Distinguished Legislator Award.
Over sixty members of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter recently attended the SEMO District Fair. Chapter Secretary, Risha Sheets competed in the SEMO District Fair public speaking contest and placed second.