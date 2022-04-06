From Our Files

100 years – April 6, 1922

J.M. Fulkerson was elected Mayor and John R. Casey became Marshal in a spectacular city election Tuesday. All sorts of changes developed during the last two or three days prior to the election. Judge R.A. Anthony had filed for the office of Mayor and he being the only candidate at the time the ballots were printed on Friday, only his name appeared, W.A. Engel having withdrawn Friday morning. Then it was that several friends of A.P. Gray persuaded him to get into the race and the ballots were reprinted with the names of Judge Anthony and Mr. Gray as candidates. In the meantime strong pressure had been brought to bear on Mr. Fulkerson to induce him to consent to having his name placed on the ballot. Judge Anthony promptly withdrew in the interest of Mr. Fulkerson and just before the third bunch of ballots were printed, Mr. Gray also withdrew, leaving the final ballots with only the name of Mr. Fulkerson on them.

The courthouse square became a livestock arena Monday afternoon. A number of breeders were kind enough to bring in animals for the boys and girls stock judging clubs to place.

Joe Newberry goes to St. Louis today to be in readiness to report for duty with the Cardinals.

The mystery why work on the south end of the state road does not begin continues to deepen. As is well known, the money is appropriated and lies in the bank ready to be spent. All the engineering is complete to the last detail and all these requirements were met several months ago.

75 years – April 10, 1947

It appears that business transactions, appointments and phone calls will be confused again this summer. St. Louis adopted daylight saving time in the recent city election and it will go into effect Sunday, April 27. Ironton has also approved the idea.

Peace disturbance and being drunk on the streets proved expensive during the last week when several citizens, guilty of the above, were hauled into police court before Judge Marvin Graham.

Despondent over family quarrels resulting from the suicide of her husband back in December, Mrs. Frank Midkiff attempted to take her life last night in Gregory's Cafe on South Main St. Deputy Sheriff Jim Bayless was in the Cafe at the time and the stricken woman was taken to Dr. Likos who pumped the poison from her body.

Letter to Editor says Marquand is developing into a modern village. "They're putting them up," Letty McElrath Burris wrote. "They are working hard to illuminate our little town with streetlights. After all these years in darkness, Marquand is going to have light."

50 years – April 6, 1972

Pilots are going to have to look for a new landmark in this vicinity. Last Friday at 1:03 p.m., Bennett and Smith, Inc. of Fredericktown toppled a 400-foot smoke stack on property owned by National Lead Co.

A retirement dinner was held Wednesday night at the Longhorn Steak House for Miss Una Hood. Miss Hood is retiring after 22 years with the Madison County Health Department.

A delegation from the Sarvistree Garden Club held Arbor Day Festivities at East Madison School last Friday afternoon. A group of students planted trees.

Officials in Marquand ran into a small problem immediately before the city election in regard to a candidate from an area developed by Pete Shetley filing for the office of mayor. The problem was solved when it was learned that the candidate had not lived in the area for the required 12 months. However, the issue of whether or not this section is in the incorporated area of Marquand still lingers.

Miss Loretta Grindstaff, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Gridnstaff of Fredericktown, has enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

With all safety testing completed and no indication of brain or other damage due to VEE vaccine, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has just issued a statement recommending a nationwide vaccination program for Venezuelan Equine Encephalomyelitis.

25 years – April 9, 1997

Fifth Grade Students got their diplomas and a D.A.R.E. T-Shirt from Officer Sheila Kelley. In return, all Kelley asked for was a hug from each student. It was an especially emotional ceremony for Kelley, who told Principal Zielinski she should be proud of this class. This is the final year Kelley will serve as D.A.R.E. officer. She is leaving the Fredericktown Police Department this month to spend more time with her family.

The Fredericktown Intermediate School held its Annual Science Fair for 4th and 5th Grade Students on Monday night. Sissy Rauls won the Overall Grand Prize and was awarded a $50 savings bond and trophy.

Both basketball and religion have an important place in the life of Andy Barnes. Andy is a senior, who played center for the Marquand-Zion Tigers this past year. He joined other members of the Meadow Heights Baptist Church and challenged 19 other church teams from all over the state in a 4 on 4 tournament. Apparently Andy's play and demeanor impressed some people at the tournament as well. After it was over, Meadow Heights Youth Pastor Brian Mills and Team Coach Joel Sumner were told Andy had been one of ten players, out of over 150 at the tournament chosen for a select All-Star Team. Those ten boys were invited to travel to Ecuador, South America to spread their faith and also play some basketball.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.