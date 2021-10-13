From Our Files

100 years – Oct. 13, 1921
E. P. Francis this week increased his herd of dairy cows by the purchase of sixteen animals from A. L. Hill. The cows are good average producers, and have all freshened only a short time ago.
Monday of this week, with a few of her relatives and friends, Mrs. G. R. Marlow, celebrated her 71st birthday anniversary at her home on College Hill.
One of the most worthy and commendable movements ever set on foot by any institution is the one inaugurated by the Board of Curators of Marvin College at its meeting here last night. The plan is to raise a fund of five thousand dollars and this fund is to be used to pay the tuition of worthy poor young men and women.
Plans are being made for free school lunch. The local Red Cross chapter, assisted by other organizations of the town, is making a campaign for the better health of the children, with particular reference to the school children.
75 years – Oct. 10, 1946
An earthquake, the most severe tremor in this area for several years, shook the whole of Fredericktown and surrounding area Monday night as most people were seated at their evening meal. The quake was generally felt within a radius of about 100 miles of Fredericktown where the earthquake is said to have originated. The cause was said to be from slipping of rocks 10 miles south of the St. Mary's fault in the Fredericktown area.
Operations were suspended yesterday afternoon at the Spalsbury-Steis-Deevers Shoe Co. for the second time in recent weeks. It is possible that, with the continued leather shortage, the company may be forced to continue at half-speed.
At a meeting held Monday evening, the Madison County Chapter of the American Red Cross voted to pay the cost of the clinics to be held in the county for the purpose of immunizing against typhoid and diphtheria and vaccinating for smallpox.
The first case of infantile paralysis, polio, this year in Madison County developed last Friday night when Dr. S. C. Slaughter found Billy Underwood, 8-year-old of the Moore's Chapel community, suffering from the malady. Slaughter ordered the boy to be taken by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital. His parents reported Sunday evening that both of Billy's legs are paralyzed.
50 years – Oct. 14, 1971
Local political experts believe that Madison County came out of the new redistricting in excellent shape. Madison was one of a few counties in Missouri that remained in tact. This county is in the new 154th district.
Joe Emmett, age 18, was the first local resident, his age, to cast a ballot in last Tuesday's Constitutional election. The 18-year-old was given the right to vote by Congress last year and last Tuesday was the first time local 18-year-olds could exercise that right.
A fiery and often volatile City Council meeting Monday night began and ended with the perplexing question of mobile homes. Nineteen persons attending the meeting, Monday night, to protest the aldermen's position on the elimination of mobile homes on lots, other than in existing mobile home parks.
The ceiling number for the draft has dropped from 195 in 1970 to 125 this year. The new draft law, signed on Sept. 29 by President Nixon, extends the draft for two more years.
25 years – Oct. 16, 1996
Statler Insurance Agency recently won the Award of Excellence from Barton County Mutual. This award is given for dedicated service and underwriting performance.
The front window at Discus Drug Store was cracked Sunday evening, Oct. 6. The police were called but there was no evidence of vandalism as all of the broken glass fell outside the building.
Hannah Christine Sherer, the fourteen month old daughter of Melanie and Chris Sherer was the first place winner in the baby contest at the Southeast Mo. Regional Fair.
Should the City Administrator be required to live within the city limits? The Fredericktown Board of Aldermen tackled that issue at Monday night's city council meeting. City ordinance requires the administrator to live within city limits, but the amendment of that ordinance was apparently discussed in the closed session. Upon return a motion was made to amend the requirement and the motion carried, 4-2. It was then brought to the attention that the council is required to give 24-hour notice to amend an ordinance, so the issue will be taken up at the next council meeting.