From Our Files

100 years – Oct. 13, 1921

E. P. Francis this week increased his herd of dairy cows by the purchase of sixteen animals from A. L. Hill. The cows are good average producers, and have all freshened only a short time ago.

Monday of this week, with a few of her relatives and friends, Mrs. G. R. Marlow, celebrated her 71st birthday anniversary at her home on College Hill.

One of the most worthy and commendable movements ever set on foot by any institution is the one inaugurated by the Board of Curators of Marvin College at its meeting here last night. The plan is to raise a fund of five thousand dollars and this fund is to be used to pay the tuition of worthy poor young men and women.

Plans are being made for free school lunch. The local Red Cross chapter, assisted by other organizations of the town, is making a campaign for the better health of the children, with particular reference to the school children.

75 years – Oct. 10, 1946