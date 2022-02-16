From Our Files

100 years – Feb. 16, 1922

Wilbur Rond, a third grade pupil in the public school, fell over the balustrade at school Tuesday and was seriously hurt. The boys of his age were sliding down the railing, and Wilbur had started at the top and gotten partly down when for some reason, sudden sickness or dizziness perhaps, his hold loosened and he fell to the hall below, striking with such forces as to render him unconscious. A physician was called and first aid given, but it was not until about three hours after the fall that he fulled recovered consciousness.

At high noon on Valentine Day, Mr. Benedict invited in a few of Mrs. Benedict's friends to a most delightful dinner party given in honor of Mrs. Benedict's 79th birthday.

County court adjourned Saturday afternoon after an all week session the work of the first three days being reported last week. At this term of court the valuation of railroad, telegraph and telephone lines was made. The assessment of the Iron-Mountain was fixed at $674,869; the Western Union at $3,029; the Bell Telephone at $1,552; and the Citizen Telephone at $3,615.

G. A. Venable was appointed as Justice of the Peace of Marquand township.

75 years – Feb. 20, 1947

Firemen of the Fredericktown volunteer fire department are shown putting a hose through the window of the George Evan home which was almost destroyed by a fire which started last Saturday night while all of the home's occupants were away. Two families and one roomer were made homeless by the blaze.

A force landing Tuesday afternoon on the Roy Sheltley farm just north of Fredericktown badly damaged an Aercoupe, unconventional type airplane, after the pilot attempted to set the plane down in very close quarters.

The Gift Chest started something last week when that stored offered one complete suit for next year's football team. This week with but little effort expended and with many more merchants and business men yet to be contacted, seventeen have indicated a desire to aid the return of football to Fredericktown High School after an absence of about 20 years.

Eight drills are now working on the Hickory Nut tract of land which lies a few miles west of Fredericktown and south of old Catherine Mine now owned and operated by the Fredericktown Lead Co. The drilling is being done by the Mine La Motte Corp which owns and has owned the property for many years.

50 years – Feb. 17, 1972

Fredericktown High School students, Steve Kamerman, Terry Bollinger, Don Berry and Lisa Bok have been selected as the local nominees for Outstanding Teenagers of America for 1972.

Consumers will see 1972 food prices rise much fast than last year, but farmers are due for a big financial lift, according to a new Agriculture Department diagnosis. Groceries which showed a 2.4 per cent price gain in supermarkets last year are expected to go up around 4 per cent in 1972, said a department report issued last week.

Felix H. Allbright was named Marquand's Outstanding Citizen last Friday night, in ceremonies held in the Marquand-Zion High School Gym. The presentation to Allbright was made by Harold Myers, the recipient of the first outstanding citizen award last year. Myers said that Allbright had worked for the betterment of the Marquand community and was responsible for obtaining industry in the city.

A. A. McAllister of Marquand owns a "hot" stereo. Sheriff N. F. Whitener reported this week that McAllister's stereo was stolen and recovered for the second time, exactly a year apart.

25 years – Feb. 19, 1997

Employment in southern Madison County is getting a much-needed boost. Westvaco Corporation recently purchased a 5,580-acre portion of what was known as the "Ferguson Estate" in the southern part of the county.

The Fredericktown Police Department is asking for everyone to please keep their automobiles safely locked. There have been reports of vehicles being tampered with, articles stolen.

Fredericktown's Lady Cats Basketball Team continues to pile up important victories this season. After beginning the season at 4-4, the Lady Cats have improved their record to 14-4 (before Monday's game against Poplar Bluff.) The latest victory, 58-53 over North County, Saturday night was for the championship of the Mineral Area Activities Association Conference Tournament.

Cap America and American Digitizing were presented two awards, first place for "Best Embroidered Hat" and second place for "Best Embroidery/Screen Print Combination Overall," at the 1997 Midwest Embroidery Technology Seminar held Jan. 25 at the Pheasant Run Resort near Chicago.

