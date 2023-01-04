From Our Files

100 years – Jan. 4, 1923

The change in numerous county officers was made Monday morning with such little indication of change that a stranger would scarcely have noticed it.

The term, A Happy New Year, is a hollow mockery to Robert Craig, late of the Castor community. Robert's present address is the county jail and his liberty is not the only loss he grieves; his little still is gone from him, likewise a gallon and a half of its product. Howell and Casey did it.

Marriage license were issued December 30th to Claude Francis and Miss Lucy Clayton, both of Mill Creek.

A program and pie supper given at the Camp Creek school on Christmas night ended in a general melee when a "rough house" was started just as the literary program ended and the box supper was ready to begin. As reported here, everything moved along in quiet and orderly manner until the close of the literary program, when Mr. Wm. Right, who was sitting on a seat by the side of Miss Levisa Woods, suddenly and without provocation, it is said, attacked Miss Woods, slapped her face, tearing up her hat and pulling out some of her hair. This seemed to be the signal for the beginning of hostilities, as at this juncture Wm. Right and his brother, and two other young men, a son of Wm. Ursery, the other named Walters, rushed in to the house and within a short time the engagement became general. For several minutes rocks, sticks of wood and other missiles were flying in the air, and some sturdy citizen got hold of the stove poker, which he put in some telling blows. At any rate, when the riot was over, the disturbers found themselves on the outside of the building and all pretty banged up.

75 years — Jan. 8, 1948

Patrolmen Lloyd Murphy and R.C. Caldwell placed feathers in their caps and a slug in the arm of George Albert Zajac, 28, Monday morning after a chase all over the vicinity of Mine La Motte which ended in the capture of Zajac who is not only wanted by the Army but by Minnesota, Georgia, the F.B.I. and perhaps other states.

We are pleased again to list your high school as first-class, with 31 3/4 units of credit approved. Your transportation program is also approved for the 1947-1948 school year.

A four-inch rain which fell New Year's eve in and about Fredericktown played havoc with sewers and basements and over the county filled streams and creeks to overflowing. The rain and the fog followed on New Year's morning causing a number of car wrecks and collisions although it did not dampen the spirits of party-goers on New Year's eve.

C.W. Thal, owner and operator of Thal's Super Market and Locker Plant in Fredericktown has purchased another such market and locker plant in Cuba, Mo. for a sum reported to be about $20,000. Thal now owns stores in Fredericktown, Farmington and Cuba.

50 years – Jan. 4, 1973

The national emblem of the United States has become a landmark at the drive-in facility of the New Era Bank. President Bob Green of the banking institution looks over the six-foot tall iron eagle, sculptured by Tom Runnels on commission.

County Clerk Mrs. Natholene Turnbeau gave the oath of office to four newly-elected county officials on Tuesday morning. Sheriff N.F. Whitener, Judge Elmer Huffman, Magistrate Melvin Englehart and Judge Lloyd Thomas take their oaths. Coroner Ray Wilson and Prosecuting Attorney John Reid were not available.

Two Union Electric employees are in search of the problem which blacked out Fredericktown last Wednesday night for an hour and twenty-nine minutes. Marvin Graham told the DN that the problem was in a switchgear.

Thieves broke into the Millcreek School sometime last Tuesday night and took between $12 and $15, according to Supt. Garland Hamilton.

25 years – Jan. 7, 1998

As anyone who drives along West Main Street in Fredericktown can attest, the Madison Medical Center expansion project is nearing completion. The project has been in the planning stages for many years. The groundbreaking was in October, 1996. According to hospital administration, the 28,800-square-foot, $3.3 million expansion, is still scheduled to be completed in the next couple weeks.

Other than the officers themselves, few people really understand how busy the Fredericktown Police Department and Madison County Sheriff's Department are each year. Both departments answered more than 7,200 calls from January to December, 1997.

Ron Dunnigan has been named the new manager of the Plaza Tire store in Fredericktown, and in the process, he has proved "you can go home again."

The Farmington Elks Teen of the Month for Fredericktown was Jennifer Peppers for the month of January.