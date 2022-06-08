From Our Files

100 years – June 8, 1922

The principal streets of the town have been oiled during the past week and a very fine job has been done. The recent scarifying, grading and dragging of the streets have left them in very fine condition for the oil, so that the indications are the city highways will be in the best shape this summer in years.

John Simmons left Sunday for Flat River, where he expects to go to work.

Dr. Walsh and Mrs. Genoway have received reports from the Missouri Egg Laying Contest at Mountain Grove, where each has entered a pen of Rhode Island Whites. The five pullets belonging to Mrs. Genoway are second among the miscellaneous breeds, having layed 728 eggs during the seven months. Dr. Walsh's pen is third with 681 eggs to its credit.

75 years – June 12, 1947

Fredericktown housewives who have been cooking and canning on a limited amount of sugar under rationing, found their sugar troubles ended last midnight when the government ended rationing for households, hotels and restaurants.

The Dicus Beauty Shoppe, located in the rear of the Dicus Drug Store, is announcing its opening this week on another page of this paper. Mr. Tom Schnell of St. Louis, new operator for the shop, will make his home in Fredericktown and will move his wife and two sons here when housing becomes available.

A swarm of Brown Italian bees, reported to be one of the largest ever taken locally, was hived last Saturday within the business district of Fredericktown. Floyd Tinnin and Walter Thal were the bee handlers and successfully gathered in all of the bees and two queens.

Local officers and the highway patrol are investigating two robberies which have occurred during the past week in the North Town section of Fredericktown. Last Thursday night, the Missouri Pacific Depot was entered through a smashed front door and rifled although the burglars were not successful in finding anything. Monday night the Farmers Warehouse was entered and $277 in currency was taken from an unlocked safe.

50 years – June 8, 1972

Mr. and Mrs. Rolla Strange became the new owners and operators of the Western Auto Store on East Main in Fredericktown last Thursday.

Men with lottery numbers up to 50 will be called up beginning in July, the Selective Service System announced this week. The draft quota for July will be 7,200 men. Draft officials said the quota would rise to 9,000 in August.

The Madison County Court is currently taking bids from contractors for the renovation of the wood exterior at the Courthouse.

If you drove on North Maple Street Thursday or Friday and looked into Saline Creek -- you were seeing red. Because of insurance requirements, National Lead Co. officials were ordered to drain the lake. Water from the lake turned red as it passed through mine tailings.

25 years – June 11, 1997

Plaza Rite Service opened tow stores, one in Fredericktown and one in Searcy, Arkansas. These are the 23rd and 24th locations for the tire retailer, which operate in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas.

Exciting development for the city. Fredericktown receives ISTEA funds for courtsquare renovation and bicycle trail. The actual amount of the ISTEA funds approved was $252,256. The city requested a federal reimbursement of $268,515 and offered a local match of $120,638.

Seven hundred, seventy-two members registered, and there was and estimated crowd of 1,850 at the Black River Electric's 59th Annual Meeting.

Navy Seaman David L. Hollinsworth, son of David M. Hollinsworth of Fredericktown, recently participated in the largest exercise of the USS Theodore Roosevelt Battle Group's deployment to date. Exercise Invitex 97-1 was compromised of 22 types of ships and submarines spanning seven countries participating in extensive operations at see and over land.

