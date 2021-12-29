'From past to present'

As we approach the coming New Year this weekend, we have the opportunity to reflect on circumstances, issues, and mistakes that might have been made during this past year.

Certainly, all of us have had some good and memorable days this past year, but all of us have also had our difficult and bad days as well. We all live in a world around us that is constantly changing from one minute to the next.

Storms have created both devastation and an outpouring of love and help from those within the community.

Deaths of loved ones and friends have occurred, but again, there are always those who give comfort and encouragement.

Some of us have made mistakes (some major, some not quite so intense) that we wish we would have not made, but the New Year gives us the chance to take those decisions and turn them into opportunities. Look at the world around you and determine if there are changes that only you can make. I dare say there are more opportunities than any of us might realize or want to admit to.

Everyone has certain daily responsibilities which we must meet, but there are always those unexpected opportunities we can find if we will only open our eyes and hearts to those needs. Busy lives should not deter us from being kind, thoughtful, appreciative, or generous.

A smile. A note. A phone call. A short visit. An apology if needed. It might only take a small amount of time, but the mistakes we have made can definitely be turned into opportunities if we will just be attentive.

At a funeral I attended recently, one of those who spoke stressed the fact of how important it is to love your family. You might not always agree on things, but that doesn’t mean you can’t love one another and be there for each other. Life is too short to waste on petty nonsense. What’s in the past is in the past.

Decide to begin 2022 with a new perspective and outlook and watch for every opportunity to turn things around. Happy New Year everyone and God bless.

