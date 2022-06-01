From The Ranger’s Lookout…

This photo shows two men in the cab of an Austin-Western No. 77 Senior Dual Drive Motor Grader working on Truck Trail Road 380 in June 1937.

According to Keith Haddock’s 2002 Earthmover Encyclopedia, the Austin 77 series of graders were of an advanced design that offered blade movements similar to machines of today. Interestingly, when this machine was first marketed in 1934, the Austin-Western Company was still offering horse-drawn products to consumers.

This historic picture is a good reminder about seasonal maintenance work that occurs on Mark Twain National Forest Roads. Work such as road grading, gravel placement, roadside mowing and vegetation trimming requires the use of larger construction equipment and trucks. Visitors who are driving narrow Forest Roads should follow the best practice of slowing down where there are blind spots on curves and hills.

