From The Ranger’s Lookout…

The contractor for the Red Bluff Recreation Area project is progressing, but wet spring weather has made it especially difficult for the crews. Here are some highlights from a June 2 visit to Red Bluff.

The campsite spurs in the new North Loop have been shaped and a layer of base rock has been added. Some grading work continues around the sites. Some work on drainage ditches and culverts have been completed.

The old asphalt on the Pines Overlook road has been removed and new drainage ditches and culverts have been installed. A minimal amount of grading and general earthwork has been completed in the new South Loop and new Group Loop.

Utility work is beginning. The Crawford Electric Cooperative has been working with the Forest Service and the contractor to add three electric meters and to set up the main lines to each of the new camping loops. The contractor will take it from there and install electric cable to each campsite. Water line supplies have arrived and are stockpiled. The contractor is waiting for work on the well to be completed before working on the lines.

The area allocated for the new dump station is taking shape. Crews are working on the loop road that will access the dump station, while performing grading work in the island and around the outer edges. The dump station will be easy to access from the main road through the recreation area for visitors with trailers and recreational vehicles.

The construction of the three new camping loops and associated amenities (camp site spurs, electricity, water, new restrooms, new shower house, and dump station) is partially funded by the Great American Outdoors Act.

Due to periodic flooding of the facilities in the Huzzah Creek floodplain and the associated public safety concerns and backlog of deferred maintenance, a decision was made to decommission all overnight facilities located in the floodplain. A decision will be made later this year on what stream and floodplain restoration measures are needed and what day-use facilities to maintain for visitors.

