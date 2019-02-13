Try 1 month for 99¢
Last year, the Forest Service made the decision to move overnight camping facilities out of the floodplain and on to higher ground. Three new camping loops will be constructed and Pines Overlook will be rehabilitated.

A construction contract was awarded to Young’s General Contracting. Phase 1 started on Nov. 14 and involves construction of the new campground loop roads. Vegetation clearing work has been completed. The trees and brush were cleared from the footprint of the new loop roads and all stumps were removed. Surveys were also completed for culvert locations.

The contractor shut down Dec. 12, due to wet weather, and all equipment was removed for the winter. When ground conditions and weather are acceptable, the contractor will resume work with the goal of having the new roads constructed in 2019. Phase 2 of the project will involve construction of camping spurs, shower houses and other facilities. The Forest Service is still working to procure funds for Phase 2.

Red Bluff Recreation Area will remain open during construction. Camping in the existing Upper and Lower camping loops will continue to be available until the new camping areas are ready for use. Red Bluff Recreation Area is tentatively scheduled to open on April 19, 2019.

