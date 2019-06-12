With Potosi’s Moses Austin Festival just around the corner, we pulled this bit of history out of Mark Twain National Forest’s scrapbooks. It give us a snapshot of land ownership in the Potosi area during Moses Austin’s time.
The Memo reads, “In reviewing the title to the Potosi Administrative Site, in connection with a recent resurvey of the tract, Mr. Hotchkiss, of the USDA General Counsel’s office, Milwaukee, reported the following bit of historical information on May 21, 1959:
"The tract consisting of 8 acres located in Washington County was part of a large Spanish grant. In 1797, one Moses Austin, after being given authority by the Spanish Governor of the Louisiana Territory to enter into possession of a ‘league square of land at Mine au Breton’ occupied a portion of it in 1798 with his family and improved it with the erection of a dwelling, blacksmith shop and furnace.
"In 1802, after the land had been surveyed by the Spanish Territorial Surveyor, Austin received a grant from Don Juan Ventura Morales, then Governor at New Orleans, in the name of the King of Spain, of 7,153 arpents or 6,085.29 acres. The following year (1803) the entire Louisiana territory was ceded back from Spain to France (who held it originally) and a few weeks later Napoleon, being hard pressed for funds with which to carry on his war with England, sold the territory to the Unites States. It continued as Louisiana territory of the United States until 1812 when the Territory of Missouri was organized and in 1821 Missouri became a State.
"In 1874, Congress recognized and confirmed the original grant. The 8 acre piece which is now the Administrative Site, was first surveyed approximately 150 years ago and the identical metes and bounds description as the result of that survey, which was used in a mortgage given by Moses Austin to a St. Louis bank in 1818, was continued in all of the deeds and other instruments down to and including the deed by which the Forest Service acquired it for the Administrative Site.”
