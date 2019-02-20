Try 1 month for 99¢
Berryman Camp

Pictured are Civilian Conservation Corps workers in 1937. These CCC workers are preparing to travel to a worksite from Berryman Camp in Washington County.

 Provided by Becky Ewing

William H. Shaffer took this photo of Civilian Conservation Corps workers in 1937. These CCC workers were preparing to travel to a worksite from Berryman Camp, which was located in Washington County, Missouri.

Today, Mark Twain National Forest’s Berryman Campground and Trailhead is located on the site where the CCC camp had been built. The USDA Forest Service maintains free campsites, picnic sites and a pavilion at Berryman, along with a trailhead to the 24-mile Berryman National Recreation Trail.

