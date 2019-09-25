Ranger Owen B. Hurley and his wife, Hazel, made a lasting impact to the Fredericktown area.
Ranger Hurley collected data, made preliminary maps, and wrote a report that helped establish the St. Francois Purchase Unit in 1935. Hazel was very civic minded.
Owen B. Hurley came to Fredericktown February 1, 1935 to set up the organization necessary to buy and manage the lands in the new purchase unit. Ten months later, a detailed map of the whole area had been made and 110,000 acres were under option to buy. This purchase unit officially became part of the Clark National Forest in 1939. Today, a part of this original purchase unit is now the Fredericktown Unit of the Mark Twain National Forest.
Hurley also built the Ranger’s headquarters in 1936. Today, the ranger station still stands at the corner of Highway 72 and Lincoln Drive, although repurposed into a privately-owned small business.
In 1936, the Fredericktown Public Library was closed because of a lack of funds. Hazel Hurley organized and gave a box supper party at Lake Killarney, and all money collected at the event was donated to the City of Fredericktown. The library was reopened once again.
By 1940, Owen and Hazel were living in Summit County, Colorado. Based on the 1940 census records, Owen was working in the dam construction business as a civil engineer, and likely helped build Green Mountain Dam on the Blue River.
The pictures of Owen and Hazel Hurley and some of their story were found while combing through Mark Twain National Forest’s historic records. Stayed tuned for the next history gem.
