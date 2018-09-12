Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Park Passes

Hey fourth graders!  See America’s natural wonders and historic sites for free.

With an Every Kid in a Park pass, you and your family get free access to hundreds of national parks, forests, and waters for an entire year. Go to https://everykidinapark.gov/ to get your pass.  You need to print your pass and bring it with you when you visit. Electronic copies are not accepted.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Educators who engage fourth graders either through schools or youth-serving organizations, such as home-school leaders, can download an activity and print paper passes for each of your students.

The following agencies support the Every Kid in a Park program: USDA Forest Service, US Army Corps of Engineers, US Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, US Bureau of Reclamation, US Bureau of Land Management, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments