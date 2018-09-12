Hey fourth graders! See America’s natural wonders and historic sites for free.
With an Every Kid in a Park pass, you and your family get free access to hundreds of national parks, forests, and waters for an entire year. Go to https://everykidinapark.gov/ to get your pass. You need to print your pass and bring it with you when you visit. Electronic copies are not accepted.
Educators who engage fourth graders either through schools or youth-serving organizations, such as home-school leaders, can download an activity and print paper passes for each of your students.
The following agencies support the Every Kid in a Park program: USDA Forest Service, US Army Corps of Engineers, US Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, US Bureau of Reclamation, US Bureau of Land Management, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.