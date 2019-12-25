{{featured_button_text}}

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain hit portions of southern Missouri December 16-17, 2019 and caused travel headaches for many of us as we tried to get to and from work or holiday shopping destinations.

Potosi Ranger Station employees David Bechtold and Scott Pierce stopped in at Council Bluff Lake after the storm to check on conditions at the recreation area and were pleasantly surprised at what they found. David snapped some photos of what only can be described as Mother Nature’s effort to decorate Mark Twain National Forest. The ice-coated trees, shrubs, and grasses were lit up by the sun and sparkling.

A quote attributed to Aristotle is appropriate here…”In all things of nature there is something of the marvelous.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments