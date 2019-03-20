Try 3 months for $3
Fallen Trees

Some Mark Twain National Forest roads are blocked by fallen trees due to the recent weather.   

 Photo Provided by Becky Ewing

Visitors to Mark Twain National Forest may find some Forest Service roads blocked by fallen trees, due to the recent wind events.   

No large-scale areas of blown down trees have been found. Instead, individual trees have fallen here or there. Forest Service employees have been cutting fallen trees out of Forest Service roadways as they are found or reported. 

The best advice is to drive slower on these narrow, gravel roads in case you come upon a tree that has blown down across the road. Always be aware of the road conditions and note wide spots in the road, in case you need to turn around.

