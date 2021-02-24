From vaccinated to vaccinator

Pharmacist Chelsea Rehkop has administered thousands of vaccines over the years. Earlier this year she received the COVID-19 vaccine and is now administering it to her patients.
"Having received the vaccine before administering them gives me first hand knowledge and experience," Rehkop said. "I can better educate patients on side effects and what to expect."
Rehkop said there are vaccinations she administers which she had not received.
"While I'm still able to provide 'textbook' information, I do not have any personal experience to offer them," Rehkop said. "It's much easier to relate with patients and empathize with their concerns since I've received the vaccination."
Rehkop said she can discuss literature and statistics all day long, but being able to offer her own experiences makes it much more personable.
"I definitely feel that patients are put at ease knowing that the person vaccinating them has also received the vaccine," Rehkop said. "There is a lot of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccination and patients don't know who to trust. It's refreshing to see them relax after they've learned that I chose to be vaccinated as well."
Rehkop said it is absolutely amazing to be able to administer the vaccine.
"People have been waiting almost a year for this and seeing their anticipation and excitement is indescribable," Rehkop said. "People have cried in excitement, others want to hug me, but you know COVID. They are all just so grateful. It's an honor to be the person vaccinating them."
Rehkop said she has zero regrets about getting the vaccine.
"I feel as thought it's my duty to act in the best interest of my patients, and my family, and receiving this vaccination can and will save people," Rehkop said.
According to Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, as of Feb. 21, an estimated 11.5% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 1,029,785 doses administered. Since both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses this does not reflect the total number of people vaccinated. Out of that number 326,771 people have received both doses.
The site breaks down the data by county. According to its numbers, as of Feb. 21, an estimated 10.9% of Madison County's 12,088 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This means 1,313 residents have received their first dose and 468 have received both doses.
The dashboard can be found at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/data/.
As of Feb. 22, Missouri is currently vaccinating people in Phases 1A and 1B Tier 1 and 2.
