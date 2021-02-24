From vaccinated to vaccinator

Pharmacist Chelsea Rehkop has administered thousands of vaccines over the years. Earlier this year she received the COVID-19 vaccine and is now administering it to her patients.

"Having received the vaccine before administering them gives me first hand knowledge and experience," Rehkop said. "I can better educate patients on side effects and what to expect."

Rehkop said there are vaccinations she administers which she had not received.

"While I'm still able to provide 'textbook' information, I do not have any personal experience to offer them," Rehkop said. "It's much easier to relate with patients and empathize with their concerns since I've received the vaccination."

Rehkop said she can discuss literature and statistics all day long, but being able to offer her own experiences makes it much more personable.

"I definitely feel that patients are put at ease knowing that the person vaccinating them has also received the vaccine," Rehkop said. "There is a lot of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccination and patients don't know who to trust. It's refreshing to see them relax after they've learned that I chose to be vaccinated as well."

Rehkop said it is absolutely amazing to be able to administer the vaccine.