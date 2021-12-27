Madison Medical Center, the Madison County Health Department and the Fredericktown School District are partnering together to offer some fun and healthy cooking classes for adults.

"With the start of a New Year, many of us are thinking about ways to improve our health," MMC Marketing Manager Beth Simmons said. "One tip we often see for healthier eating is to cook and eat more meals at home, many of us read this tip but don’t really know the best way to implement it."

Simmons said the MOVE Madison County Health Initiative wants to not only motivate and offer opportunities for healthier living but also education as well.

"This education opportunity is free to the public and we encourage everyone to try it out," Simmons said. "We have four classes scheduled, come one night or all four."

Classes will be held at the Madison County Health Department located at 105 Armory St.

The MOVE Madison County Group wanted these classes to focus on a few things. First, they wanted the classes to be fun.

"Second we want these classes to be beneficial," Simmons said. "We want you to walk away with some new ideas on how you can make snacks and meals that are healthier options for your family. Then, third, we want to give you some new ideas. Sometimes, just knowing what to cook is the hard part. You will leave the class each night with some ideas you can make for your family, and we will have time to share ideas with each other as well."

Each class--held on the first Thursday of the month--has a theme. January 6 will be healthy protein snacks, Feb. 3 will be edible fruit arrangements, March 3 will be healthy crockpot meals, and April 7 will be food around the world.

"Many of us truly want to be healthier but in our crazy, busy lives we often fall into routines of grabbing take out, or making something fast that probably lacks in nutritional value," Simmons said. "Our goal is to give people some ideas on planning ahead and having some snacks and meals ready, so we don’t always have to choose the unhealthy options and maybe have some fun while we do it."

No registration is required. You can sign in when you arrive. Four classes are being offered, one each month January through April, you can come to as many as you choose. Everything is provided, so you don’t need to bring anything with you.

M.O.V.E. Madison County is a health and wellness initiative to motivate our community members, offer opportunities to be more physically active, celebrate victories together and provide education on healthier lifestyles. The initiative is a grant program through Madison Medical Center and Community Joint Partners that is supported by the Delta Regional Authority and the National Rural Health Resource Center.

