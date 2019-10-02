Madison County was filled with sunshine and good times this weekend as community members enjoyed Pioneer Days in Marquand and Cub-Arama in Fredericktown.
Pioneer Days filled the Marquand Historic Park with crafts, food, activities and live music.
Pioneer Days Event Coordinator Amanda Gwinn said the day was so wonderful, it was hard to choose a favorite part but that she really enjoyed listening to Shannon Cox play and of course the food.
"It was a gorgeous sunny day for the event," Gwinn said. "It was a little hot in the afternoon but it turned out to be a perfect day for everyone to come out and have a good time."
Gwinn said there was a wonderful turnout with a wide variety of vendors and a large amount of people coming out to take part in the festivities.
The Rob Stephens Memorial Horseshoe Tournament went on most of the afternoon and the Annual Pioneer Days Car Show had more than 60 entries.
Jimmy Miller took home the Mayor's Choice trophy for his 1972 Chevelle and Ed Brown won a custom trophy, designed by White Trash Customs, for his first place overall win with his 2012 BOSS Mustang.
Another welcome surprise to many was the progress on the Henry and Jane Sitzes Log Homestead. Many thought the traditional history lesson would be outside of the cabin this year but thanks to the hard work of Riverbank Enterprise those attending could walk inside and see the progress.
"We are thrilled about the progress at our beloved cabin and for the support and donations that we have received to help make it all possible," Gwinn said.
Looking ahead to next year, Gwinn said they are hoping to bring in some new and exciting things for the 30th anniversary. She said each year continues to get bigger and better and she has no doubt next year will be just as wonderful if not better.
On the north end of Fredericktown Cub-Arama was in full gear, as its attendees also enjoyed the sunshine.
"The show was great this year," Cub-Arama Event Coordinator Jamie Hargis said. "What we lacked a little in quantity we made up for in quality. The folks that drove in from 15 plus states are so great."
Hargis said the new demonstrations of tractor-made ice cream and corn shelling were both huge hits.
"The tastiest was definitely the ice cream," Hargis said. "I really enjoy the dinner we have on Friday nights where everyone is able to sit together and catch up like a family reunion."
A reunion is the perfect word to describe the Annual Cub-Arama event as tractor enthusiasts travel from all over the country to participate.
Hargis said next year she hopes to have more hands-on demonstrations for the kids to take part in and reach out to other International Harvester Clubs to bring back more larger tractors and trucks, as well as the scouts.
Both Hargis and Gwinn said they wanted to thank everyone who helped support their events.
"I want to thank MO Chapter 1 of the IH Collectors Club for their continued support," Hargis said. "As well as the city for use of the park and services and Cub-Arama friends for help in continuing to help the show grow into the future."
"I would like to thank all of our volunteers and vendors that help make this all possible," Gwinn said. "I would also like to thank our sponsors."
