Fun with Juli and Josie

Kline showed Josie how the food coloring dropped straight to the bottom into the water without mixing with the oil. She then had Josie drop pieces of the alka-seltzer tablet into the mixture and they waited.

"As the tablets dissolve it forms a gas which rises to the top and take the colored water with it," Kline said. "If you place a light underneath the bottle you can see the colors travel up and down more clearly."

To finish off the day of fun Juli and Josie made Rice Krispie Treats.

"Who hasn't made Rice Kripsies at some point in their life," Kline said. "This is a fun and easy treat that kids and adults of all ages love."

The recipe Juli and Josie used was 3 tablespoons of butter, 4 cups of mini marshmallows, 6 cups of Rice Krispies and for fun a few Lucky Charms.

Melt 3 tablespoons of butter in a pot, then add the marshmallows. Once melted add the Rice Krispies and stir. Once combined press the mixture into a greased pan to cool.

"Rice Krispies can also be fun to play with," Kline said. "Once they cool I'll cut them into blocks and Josie and I can build with them."

Kline said there are many fun activities for all age groups you just have to look for them.

"I love to make these memories with Josie," Kline said. "She is having fun and she is learning. She doesn't understand why we are staying home so much, but she does know that she gets to spend more time with us and she loves it."

