The fight against cancer is a task Madison and Iron County Relay for Life takes on all year long.

This is more than a one day event for these team members. It is a mission, and they now have a million reasons to celebrate their success.

The team has successfully reached a fundraising milestone of $1 million dollars.

"I was blown away when I received the news," Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Event Chair April Sarakas said. "We work very hard every year to reach our goal, but one million just seems like it is so far away. This just goes to show that each and every dollar really does matter."

Sarakas said this is a huge motivation for the whole team and shows them how far they have come since the team began in 1998.

"I am one of just a handful of event chairs for Madison County," Sarakas said. "We have all worked very hard to lead our counties to this goal."

Sarakas said there are many other larger relays that have already met this goal but it is much more difficult for smaller groups. She said they typically raise less than $50,000 per year.