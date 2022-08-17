 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral Procession for Fred Stoffregen

  • 0
Community Honors A Hero

This community said farewell Aug. 11 to former Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Fred Joseph Stoffregen, who died Aug. 5. The procession included numerous MSHP as well as other law enforcement vehicles. The Fredericktown Fire Department used its ladder truck to fly the American flag for the procession to drive under. 

 Provided by Joe Clauser

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fred Joseph Stoffregen

Fred Joseph Stoffregen

Fred Joseph Stoffregen, 60, died Friday, August 5, 2022. He was born August 23, 1961, in Cape Girardeau, the son of Fred and Gelena (Culp) Sto…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

QCD: Donald Ray Bone & wife to Donald Ray Bone & wifeBen: Goldie Crites to Kevin Kemp & Dina CheekWD: Lord Homes, LLC to Arthur Mi…

Marilyn Fay Jordan

Marilyn Fay Jordan

Marilyn Fay Jordan, 71, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her home in “beautiful downtown Cherokee Pass." She was born August 20, 1950, at Silva,…

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

August 1, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on July 25, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and First Distr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News