Buxton Donates To Furever Paws And Claws

Fredericktown High School Freshman Alivia Buxton (third from the left) was chosen as part of Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy's Play it Forward Athlete of the Week. Her charity of choice was Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Buxton is seen here holding rescue puppy "Gunnie." To the left are Chaz Spangler of Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy and Coach DJ McFadden. On the right are Rita Lamb, Charlet Pense and Carter Rehkop of Furever Paws and Claws Rescue.  

 Provided by Charlet Pense
