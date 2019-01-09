Try 1 month for 99¢
Dodd Donates To Furever Paws And Claws
Buy Now

Fredericktown High School Freshman Kyndal Dodd (second from the left) was chosen as part of Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy's Play it Forward Athlete of the Week. Her charity of choice was Furever Paws and Claws. Dodd is seen here handing the check to Charlet Pense (second from the right) with Parkland Health Mart Business Manager Debbie Hamby (right) and Fredericktown High School Assistant Principal Derrick Eaves (left).

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments