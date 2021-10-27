Furever Paws and Claws Rescue of the Month

Furever Paws and Claws rescued "Jack," a 5 or 6 year-old husky, on June 29 and took him directly to the vet for shots and a heartworm test.

"The people that contacted us had already given us information regarding his eyesight," Furever Paws and Claws Volunteer Rita Lamb said. "We had hoped that he had some vision left but those hopes were quickly given up. The poor guy couldn't even tell light from dark and he had been dumped near a busy highway."

Lamb said, within ten minutes at the vet, the results of his heartworm test came in, it was positive and his heart did not sound good.

"Dr. Swinford warned us that he may not survive the treatment, but his life would be ending soon if we didn't try," Lamb said. "So we opted to give him the best chance of a good life."

Lamb said "Jack" is very friendly and easy to handle. She said he is a great dog with so much personality.

"He just finished the last two injections of his treatment," Lamb said. "It has been a lot harder for him than the first shot. He obviously doesn't feel well, but who would if their heart was full of dying worms? Our hope is that he is strong enough to get through this month and start feeling healthy enough again to maybe find a home of his own."