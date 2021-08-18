Furever Paws and Claws Rescue of the Month

"Dusty," the lab/pit mix, came to Furever Paws and Claws under a particularly sad situation because both her owner and her did not want to part ways.
Dusty's owner had no choice but to surrender her because he was sick and unable to return home.
"I got a phone call from a hospice nurse who was working with a patient that had expressed concern for his dog," Furever Paws Claws Board Member Sarah Garcia said. "He had no close family and was unable to return home. He told the nurse that he needed someone to go get his dog, Dusty, who had been alone in his house for about 3 days."
Garcia said nurse and local resident, Heather Stockmann gave the hospice nurse her phone number to see if Furever Paws and Claws could help.
"That afternoon, we drove to his home and got his dog," Garcia said. "Her owner told the hospice nurse all about her, how she was very friendly, 9-years-old, how her harness went on etc. This man loved his dog, and she'd been his companion since she was 9-weeks-old."
Garcia said when they walked into the house it was obvious "Dusty" was every bit as friendly as he said and went crazy, jumping and wagging her tail as soon as they grabbed the leash and harness from the coat rack.
"Her owner, Dennis, surrendered her to the rescue and I asked him if he'd like me to bring her in to visit him once she was update on her vaccinations," Garcia said. "The nursing home, understandably only allows dogs who have been vaccinated to visit, and although he always kept up on her vetting, she was behind due to his illness."
Garcia said Dennis said yes he would really like to see "Dusty" and they immediately began working toward trying to make that a possibility.
"Unfortunately, it didn't happen, as Dennis passed away the day before we were able to get her in to be vaccinated, just 3 days after he surrendered her," Garcia said. "He wanted to know that she was going to a good family, a family that she deserved."
Garcia said he assured him that Furever Paws and Claws would find the best fit possible for "Dusty."
"He loved her, and she loved him, and he wanted to make sure that she would find the family she deserved once he was gone," Garcia said. "So we are making it our mission to do just that."
"Dusty" is currently making new friends with her foster family. She loves other dogs, big and little, and even loves cats as she had a few cats in her previous home, which were also surrendered.
"Ideally she would love a smaller dog or a cat to play with at her new home," Garcia said. "She is very friendly and gets along great with our dogs and any other dogs she has met along the way. I haven't heard her growl, not one time, at any of the other animals at our home."
Garcia said "Dusty" is a perfect pup and even when she had to be boarded she would not potty in her kennel or on the concrete but instead insisted on being walked out in the grass.
"She's perfect and I'm just really hoping we can find her the perfect home," Garcia said. "After all she has been through, she deserves a family to call her own, and someone to love her and appreciate the beautiful soul that she is. You don't find dogs as perfect as Dusty very often and we are looking for a home for her that's equally as perfect."
Garcia said "Dusty" has stolen her heart and the heart of her son and they hope her happy ending ends up semi-local so they can still see her.
"Dusty" is spayed, up to date on vaccinations and is taking heartworm prevention. If you are interested in adopting "Dusty," contact Furever Paws and Claws through its Facebook page.
Furever Paws and Claws is a rescue which helps dogs and cats in the area find homes or be transported to no-kill shelters around the state. It is a non profit which relies completely on donations which are used to provide the needed medical attention all of the rescues require.
"Dusty" is just one of the many animals in Madison County who are in need. Furever Paws and Claws is always looking for foster and adoptive families for the cats and dogs they rescue every day.
If you would like to make a donation, it can be sent via PayPal to fureverpawsandclawsrescue@gmail.com, donated through the Furever Paws and Claws Rescue Facebook page, or mailed to 1088 Madison 228, Fredericktown, MO 63645.
