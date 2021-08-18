Furever Paws and Claws Rescue of the Month

"Dusty," the lab/pit mix, came to Furever Paws and Claws under a particularly sad situation because both her owner and her did not want to part ways.

Dusty's owner had no choice but to surrender her because he was sick and unable to return home.

"I got a phone call from a hospice nurse who was working with a patient that had expressed concern for his dog," Furever Paws Claws Board Member Sarah Garcia said. "He had no close family and was unable to return home. He told the nurse that he needed someone to go get his dog, Dusty, who had been alone in his house for about 3 days."

Garcia said nurse and local resident, Heather Stockmann gave the hospice nurse her phone number to see if Furever Paws and Claws could help.

"That afternoon, we drove to his home and got his dog," Garcia said. "Her owner told the hospice nurse all about her, how she was very friendly, 9-years-old, how her harness went on etc. This man loved his dog, and she'd been his companion since she was 9-weeks-old."

Garcia said when they walked into the house it was obvious "Dusty" was every bit as friendly as he said and went crazy, jumping and wagging her tail as soon as they grabbed the leash and harness from the coat rack.