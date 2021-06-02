Furever Paws and Claws Rescue of the Month

This is "Goldie." She is an approximately 1-1/2-year-old Husky. She weighs 54 pounds and is super sweet.

Unfortunately, she has been let down by her humans. Furever Paws and Claws Rescue is by her side making sure she is happy and healthy. During her medical exams it was determined Goldie is heart worm positive and will be undergoing treatments for the next 4 months.

This means Goldie will not be eligible for adoption until her treatment is complete but she still needs all the love she can get to help her through this time.

Goldie is looking for a loving foster home which will treat her like the princess she is. Please contact Furever Paws and Claws Rescue at 701-4188 if you are interested in being her foster family.

Furever Paws and Claws is a rescue which helps dogs and cats in the area find homes or be transported to no-kill shelters around the state. It is a non profit which relies completely on donations which are used to provide the needed medical attention all of the rescues require, including shots and the heart worm treatment Goldie is currently undergoing.

Goldie is just one of the many animals who are in need of medical attention and a home. Furever Paws and Claws is always looking for foster and adoptive families for the cats and dogs they rescue every day.

If you would like to make a donation, it can be sent via PayPal to fureverpawsandclawsrescue@gmail.com, donated through the Furever Paws and Claws Rescue Facebook page, or mailed to 1088 Madison 228, Fredericktown, MO 63645.

