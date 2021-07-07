Furever Paws and Claws Rescue of the Month

This is "Miner." She is a beagle mix who has spent months living in and around the Missouri Cobalt mines.
Furever Paws and Claws received a phone call from Andrew Kirkpatrick about a month ago saying they had finally caught "Miner."
"This girl had been hit by a car not once, but twice, on the nearby road," Furever Paws Claws Board Member Sarah Garcia said. "After the second hit, someone posted about her on Facebook. She wasn't seen for over a week after that, and we feared that she was dead."
Garcia said, almost two weeks later she showed back up and the crew at the mines had agreed to help Furever Paws and Claws trap her, since nobody could catch her, even with her injuries.
"After hearing the news, I drove to the entrance of Missouri Cobalt, where Danny Slinkard met me at the gate to deliver her to us," Garcia said. "She was immediately taken to the vet, where we discovered that she had a very badly broken leg, which we knew, but also a broken pelvis and spinal cord injury."
Today "Miner" has settled in at Furever Paws and Claws Co-Founder Charlet Pense's home getting some serious R&R, belly rubs and treats as she begins her long road to recovery.
"It will be a long road, but she's already made so much progress," Garcia said. "She was not feral as it was originally thought. She was just very scared and traumatized."
Furever Paws and Claws Rescue would like to thank all the workers at Missouri Cobalt including those at Operators (E.C.I) Local 513 who not only took the time to set the trap daily but also looked after "Miner" and fed her.
"The crew that had been working out there, looking after her and feeding her," Garcia said. "They wanted her to be safe just as much as we did."
"Miner" will likely need a leg amputation once her pelvis has healed.
Furever Paws and Claws is a rescue which helps dogs and cats in the area find homes or be transported to no-kill shelters around the state. It is a non profit that relies completely on donations which are used to provide the needed medical attention all of the rescues require, including shots and heart worm treatments. The organization has already incurred expenses to help save "Miner's" life and there will be more before she is healthy enough for adoption.
"Miner" is just one of the many animals who are in need of medical attention and a home. Furever Paws and Claws is always looking for foster and adoptive families for the cats and dogs they rescue every day.
If you would like to make a donation, it can be sent via PayPal to fureverpawsandclawsrescue@gmail.com, donated through the Furever Paws and Claws Rescue Facebook page, or mailed to 1088 Madison 228, Fredericktown, MO 63645.