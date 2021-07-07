Furever Paws and Claws Rescue of the Month

Furever Paws and Claws Rescue would like to thank all the workers at Missouri Cobalt including those at Operators (E.C.I) Local 513 who not only took the time to set the trap daily but also looked after "Miner" and fed her.

"The crew that had been working out there, looking after her and feeding her," Garcia said. "They wanted her to be safe just as much as we did."

"Miner" will likely need a leg amputation once her pelvis has healed.

Furever Paws and Claws is a rescue which helps dogs and cats in the area find homes or be transported to no-kill shelters around the state. It is a non profit that relies completely on donations which are used to provide the needed medical attention all of the rescues require, including shots and heart worm treatments. The organization has already incurred expenses to help save "Miner's" life and there will be more before she is healthy enough for adoption.

"Miner" is just one of the many animals who are in need of medical attention and a home. Furever Paws and Claws is always looking for foster and adoptive families for the cats and dogs they rescue every day.